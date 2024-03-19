UVeye Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

TEANECK, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye , creator of an AI-driven automated vehicle inspection platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"We're thrilled to be named as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies, joining a list of distinguished brands which have helped change the world and make our lives better," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "At UVeye, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology in the automotive industry. This recognition will drive us to continue providing transformative solutions to mobility, leveraging computer vision to make our cars better and safer."

UVeye is redefining automotive inspection standards, bringing vehicle inspection into the age of AI for dealerships, OEMs, fleet operators, and manufacturers. An "MRI for vehicles," UVeye's drive-thru, AI-powered, automated inspection systems are reshaping the way inspections are conducted, leveraging cutting-edge computer vision, sensors and cameras to deliver comprehensive, exceptionally granular assessments that detect even the smallest damages. Harnessing deep learning and the world's largest database of vehicular components and flaws, UVeye facilitates real-time examinations in seconds, driving the future of automotive inspection while enhancing safety, reliability and efficiency across the industry.

There are currently over 300 UVeye systems installed worldwide, including partnerships with leading car manufacturers, dealerships, auctions and fleets. The company recently collaborated with a leading insurance company to transform auto insurance, leveraging AI and UVeye's computer vision technology to streamline claims processes, setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About UVeye

UVeye is the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In May 2023, the company announced a $100M Series D, bringing its total funding to $200M. Amazon has recently announced a roll out of hundreds of inspection systems at their last mile delivery sites. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit: www.UVeye.com .

