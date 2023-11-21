UVeye Announces: Automatic Vehicle Inspection Solution for Collision Centers and Body Shops

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, a pioneer in the development of automated vehicle inspection systems, has announced a partnership with Tom Wood Automotive Group, a prominent network of dealerships in Indiana, Kentucky, and Minnesota. The collaboration brings UVeye's cutting-edge technology to the Tom Wood Collision Center in Carmel, Indiana, marking the first auto body shop to integrate UVeye's technology, joining the ranks of hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet centers that have already adopted UVeye.

When a damaged vehicle enters a collision center, it typically undergoes a 45-minute manual inspection, often missing issues in hard-to-see places such as the undercarriage. Many auto body shops face significant backlogs, resulting in month-long waits to navigate insurance negotiations and complete vehicle repairs.

UVeye revolutionizes this process by scanning the vehicle within seconds as it drives through a tunnel equipped with cameras and sensors. This automated system, powered by computer vision and machine learning, provides car owners with a more accurate and objective damage report. Crucially, underlying damage can be identified without the need to lift the vehicle.

William Demaree, Director of Fixed Operations at Tom Wood, emphasizes the importance of transparency: "A car owner arriving with an accident-damaged vehicle is not having their best day, and we want to quickly show them on a screen exactly where the damage is and what it will take to fix it. We already use UVeye in ten of our dealerships, and extending it to our collision center was a natural progression."

UVeye's AI technology not only highlights areas of damage but also adds an extra layer of safety for customers. What might appear as a small crack in the bumper could conceal hazardous issues with the undercarriage. UVeye ensures customers have real-time, transparent information on costs, setting a new standard for the automotive industry in terms of buying, selling, repairing, and monitoring vehicles.

"Automated inspection is transforming every aspect of the automotive industry, and we're thrilled to collaborate with our esteemed partners at Tom Wood to once again break new ground, said Amir Hever, Co-founder and CEO of UVeye. "An accident is stressful enough, so it's crucial for the driver to see on a screen an objective report on the damage and expected costs. This type of AI inspection is becoming the norm for how cars are bought, sold, repaired, and monitored, and I'm proud of the way it's helping shape our industry for the better."

Watch a video highlighting the partnership between UVeye and Tom Wood.

About UVeye

UVeye stands as the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can swiftly detect external or mechanical flaws, identify anomalies, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds. UVeye is currently operational at hundreds of dealerships, auction sites, and fleet locations across the United States and globally. In May 2023, the company secured a $100M Series D funding, bringing its total funding to $200M. UVeye is proudly backed by and partners with some of the largest car manufacturers in America, including Amazon, which uses UVeye to inspect its massive fleet of delivery vans.

For more information, visit https://www.uveye.com/ .

Media Contact

Yaron Saghiv

CMO, UVeye

yaron.s@uveye.com

SOURCE UVeye