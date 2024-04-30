UVeye Wins 2024 Automotive News PACE Award

TEANECK, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye was named a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award winner at the awards ceremony on April 29th. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

In addition to this award, UVeye was also named a 2024 Automotive News PACE Partnership Innovation Award winner – a unique honor praising outstanding collaborations with OEM's – for its collaboration with General Motors. In June 2022, UVeye secured a strategic investment and entered a commercial agreement with GM to advance its vehicle inspection technologies globally.

UVeye's drive-thru, AI-powered, automated inspection systems are reshaping the way vehicle inspections are conducted, leveraging cutting-edge computer vision, sensors, and cameras to deliver comprehensive, exceptionally granular assessments that detect even the smallest damages. Harnessing deep learning and the world's largest database of vehicular components and flaws, UVeye facilitates real-time examinations in seconds, driving the future of automotive inspection while enhancing safety, reliability, and efficiency across the industry. UVeye is redefining automotive inspection standards, bringing vehicle inspection into the age of AI for dealerships, OEMs, fleet operators, and manufacturers.

"For 29 years, the PACE program has celebrated cutting-edge innovations that have shaped the automotive industry on a global level," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The companies on this year's list have pioneered significant technologies that will continue to propel the industry forward."

The 29th annual PACE Awards and 2024 Automotive News PACE Partnership Innovation Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

"We are thrilled to receive both the Automotive News PACE Award and the Automotive News PACE Partnership Innovation Award for our AI-powered vehicle inspection systems and for our work with General Motors," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "This recognition is a testament to our innovative technology and showcases our commitment to reshaping the future of mobility. Innovation at UVeye is not just about creating new technology; it's about continuously pushing boundaries to deliver solutions that redefine automotive safety, vehicle inspection and more. We are grateful for GM's collaboration and support in driving forward this transformative vision."

UVeye earned an Automotive News PACE Award and a 2024 Automotive News PACE Partnership Innovation Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace .

Founded in 2016, UVeye is a global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection systems. The company's mission is to revolutionize the automotive industry by providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability. With a team of over 200 employees, UVeye has quickly emerged as a pioneer in automotive technology.

UVeye is the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In May 2023, the company announced a $100M Series D, bringing its total funding to $200M. Amazon has recently announced a roll out of hundreds of inspection systems at their last mile delivery sites. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit: www.UVeye.com .

