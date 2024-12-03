Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with CATL's Subsidiary to Develop Battery Swapping Ecosystem for Used Cars

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with Times Electric Service, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL"). This collaboration aims to promote the adoption and development of battery swapping models in the used car market, providing consumers with transaction services for pre-owned new energy vehicles. The partnership is expected to diversify the new energy used car market and offer consumers a more convenient and reliable transaction experience.

Uxin has been at the forefront of the used car industry, offering comprehensive end-to-end services including vehicle selection, acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, display, sales, and after-sales support. As one of the earliest companies in China to engage in the inspection and transaction of pre-owned new energy vehicles, Uxin will leverage its extensive resources and experience in this partnership. By joining forces with Times Electric Service's leading capabilities in standardized battery swapping technology and industrial chain development, the two companies will jointly establish a used car trading system based on the "vehicle-battery separation" model.

Key initiatives of the partnership include developing an online used car trading platform and battery marketplace tailored for the "vehicle-battery separation" model, as well as providing inspection, certification, and rating services for battery swapping used cars. Additionally, both companies will collaborate to advance the construction of a battery swapping network, explore innovative business and service models, and promote the standardization of battery swapping technology. These efforts aim to accelerate the comprehensive upgrade of the battery swapping ecosystem.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Times Electric Service to drive innovation in the pre-owned new energy vehicle market. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing consumers with a professional, transparent, and reliable transaction experience. By meeting the diverse needs of consumers, we are creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

About Times Electric Service

Times Electric Service Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. Times Electric Service is committed to providing new energy operation services by leveraging CATL's technological and industrial resources. The company aims to unite individual efforts through energy technology, drawing a grand blueprint for sustainable human development, and enabling everyone to be a participant and creator of a greener future for the planet.

