Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
Dec 18, 2025, 02:00 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
- Transaction volume was 15,904 units for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 37.0% from 11,606 units in the last quarter and an increase of 125.7% from 7,046 units in the same period last year.
- Retail transaction volume was 14,020 units for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 35.0% from 10,385 units in the last quarter and an increase of 133.5% from 6,005 units in the same period last year.
- Total revenues were RMB879.3 million (US$123.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 33.6% from RMB658.3 million in the last quarter and an increase of 76.8% from RMB497.2 million in the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 7.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 5.2% in the last quarter and 7.0% in the same period last year.
- Loss from operations was RMB36.5 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB43.1 million in the last quarter and RMB38.6 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with a loss of RMB16.5 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB9.2 million in the same period last year.
|
[1] This is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of its performance, both in the current period and across periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" contained in this press release for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, "In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered a retail transaction volume of 14,020 units, up 134% year over year, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth above 130%. Our inventory turnover remained around 30 days, and our net promoter score (NPS) improved to 67, sustaining an industry-leading level of 65 or above for six straight quarters. Our data-driven pricing system and superior retail experience continue to drive strong performance across our new superstores. The Wuhan location, which opened in February, is on track to reach nearly 1,800 retail units in December and is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory. Our Zhengzhou superstore, opened in September, is projected to reach close to 900 units in December, with both sales ramp-up and profitability improving even faster than Wuhan. These results reinforce that our business model is highly scalable and can be successfully replicated across regions nationwide."
Mr. Dai continued, "Our Jinan superstore also opened in December, completing the three new superstores we originally planned for 2025. Looking ahead, we have a number of superstore pipelines in 2026. The continued ramp-up of newly launched stores, together with sustained growth across our existing network, will be key drivers of our performance in the coming years."
Mr. Feng Lin, Chief Financial Officer of Uxin, stated, "Our financial performance this quarter continued to demonstrate strong momentum as our total revenue reached RMB879 million. Our retail revenue in particular was RMB819 million, representing an 84% year-over-year growth and 35% quarter-over-quarter growth. As pricing in China's new-car market stabilizes, profitability across the used-car retail sector has also improved in the quarter. As such, our gross margin reached 7.5%, the highest level in nearly three years, and we recorded a substantial reduction in our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss. We expect this strong performance to continue into the next quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2025, we project retail transaction volume to exceed 18,500 units, up over 110% year over year and more than 30% sequentially. For the full year of 2025, we expect to deliver over 50,000 retail units, representing more than 130% growth compared with 2024."
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
Total revenues were RMB879.3 million (US$123.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 33.6% from RMB658.3 million in the last quarter and an increase of 76.8% from RMB497.2 million in the same period last year. The increases were mainly due to the increase in retail vehicle sales revenue.
Retail vehicle sales revenue was RMB819.1 million (US$115.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 34.8% from RMB607.6 million in the last quarter and an increase of 84.3% from RMB444.4 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, retail transaction volume was 14,020 units, representing an increase of 35.0% from 10,385 units last quarter and an increase of 133.5% from 6,005 units in the same period last year. By offering quality products and services, the Company believes that its superstores have earned customer trust and established Uxin as the well-recognized brand in the regional markets where these superstores are located, leading to a high in-store customer conversion rate. Additionally, since opening in February 2025, the Wuhan superstore continued to achieve strong sales growth.
Wholesale vehicle sales revenue was RMB33.2 million (US$4.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB29.9 million in the last quarter and RMB37.8 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, wholesale transaction volume was 1,884 units, representing an increase of 54.3% from 1,221 units last quarter and an increase of 81.0% from 1,041 units in the same period last year. Wholesale vehicle sales represent vehicles purchased by the Company from individuals that do not meet the Company's retail standards and are subsequently sold through online and offline channels.
Other revenue was RMB27.0 million (US$3.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB20.8 million in the last quarter and RMB15.0 million in the same period last year.
Cost of revenues was RMB813.3 million (US$114.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB624.1 million in the last quarter and RMB462.4 million in the same period last year.
Gross margin was 7.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 5.2% in the last quarter and 7.0% in the same period last year. The increases in gross margin was primarily due to two reasons: Firstly, the intense price competition in China's new car market has eased during the three months ended September 30, 2025, contributing to a rapid recovery in the gross margin for used cars to a higher level; secondly, there was a positive contribution from the Wuhan superstore, which commenced trial operations in late February 2025 and has moved past its start-up phase while continuing to strengthen its performance in gross margin for used vehicles.
Total operating expenses were RMB123.4 million (US$17.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total operating expenses excluding the impact of share-based compensation were RMB109.3 million.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB91.2 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 22.9% from RMB74.2 million in the last quarter and an increase of 62.7% from RMB56.1 million in the same period last year. The increases were mainly due to the increased employee compensation for the sales teams as a result of the increase in headcount.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB29.1 million (US$4.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 49.9% from RMB19.4 million in the last quarter and an increase of 11.8% from RMB26.1 million in the same period last year. The increases were mainly due to the increases in professional fees in relation to certain recent transactions.
- Research and development expenses were RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, remaining stable compared with RMB3.1 million in the last quarter and representing an increase of 30.8% from RMB2.4 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the impact of share-based compensation expense.
Other operating income, net was RMB21.0 million (US$2.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB19.4 million for the last quarter and RMB10.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to gains from derecognition of certain long-aged liabilities.
Loss from operations was RMB36.5 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB43.1 million in the last quarter and RMB38.6 million in the same period last year.
Interest expenses were RMB24.1million (US$3.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with RMB23.1 million in the last quarter and RMB24.1 million in the same period last year.
Net loss from operations was net loss of RMB60.7 million (US$8.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net loss of RMB67.6 million in the last quarter and net loss of RMB59.2 million in the same period last year.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with a loss of RMB16.5 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB9.2 million in the same period last year.
Liquidity
The Company has incurred net losses since inception. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company incurred net loss of RMB60.7 million and operating cash outflow of RMB172.4 million, and the Company's current liabilities exceeded current assets by approximately RMB229.7 million and the Company had accumulated deficit in the amount of RMB19.8 billion as of September 30, 2025. Based on the Company's liquidity assessment, which considers the management's plan to address these adverse conditions and events including growing its vehicle sales revenue by increasing the sales volume, improving the gross profit margin by increasing the value-added services offered to its customers, maintaining vehicle turnover rate by managing reasonable vehicle prices, raising funds from planned financings, and adjusting its operation scale if and when necessary, the Company believes that it is probable to effectively implement these plans and accordingly, its current cash and cash equivalents and the cash flows from operating and financing activities are sufficient for the Company to meet its anticipated working capital requirements and other capital commitments and the Company will be able to meet its payment obligations when liabilities that fall due within the next twelve months from the date of this release.
Recent Development
Since October 2025, Uxin has made meaningful progress in expanding its superstore footprint, supported by new strategic partnerships in Tianjin, Yinchuan, and Guangzhou.
Uxin Jinan Used Car Superstore
On December 17, 2025, Uxin announced the official opening of its used car superstore in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province. The Jinan location marks Uxin's fifth large-scale superstore, following successful openings in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou. Phase one of the Jinan superstore encompasses approximately 40,000 square meters and can accommodate more than 1,000 vehicles for display and sale at full capacity. The superstore's launch will further strengthen Uxin's market presence across Northern China and the Shandong province, accelerating the shift toward scaled, branded, and standardized used car retailing in the area.
Uxin Tianjin Used Car Superstore
On November 12, 2025, Uxin entered into a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Tianjin to jointly invest, together with selected local companies, in the Uxin Tianjin Used Car Superstore. The project is expected to combine a large-scale reconditioning facility with a one-stop retail experience and provide capacity for more than 3,000 vehicles for display and sale. The first phase of the superstore is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2026. Leveraging Tianjin's strategic location and logistics advantages, the superstore will serve as a regional hub for the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei area, further strengthening Uxin's supply chain and service network across northern China.
Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore
On November 11, 2025, Uxin formed a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Yinchuan to jointly invest, alongside a local state-owned enterprise, in the Uxin Yinchuan Used Car Superstore. The new superstore is expected to have capacity to display approximately 3,000 vehicles for sale, representing another step in Uxin's nationwide rollout of large-scale retail superstores. As the capital of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and a key hub in China's westward development strategy, Yinchuan provides a strategic gateway to the northwest, and the superstore is expected to expand Uxin's coverage across Ningxia and the broader northwestern region while enhancing supply-chain efficiency and the customer service network.
Uxin Guangzhou Used Car Superstore
On October 31, 2025, Uxin entered into a strategic partnership with local government authorities in the city of Guangzhou to jointly invest in the Uxin Guangzhou Used Car Superstore. The new superstore is designed to accommodate over 3,000 vehicles for display and sale. The project will be co-developed by Uxin Limited and the Guangzhou Development District Transportation Investment Group, a leading industrial investment and operations platform in Guangzhou with strong capabilities in infrastructure development and industrial integration. This partnership marks another milestone in Uxin's nationwide expansion of its used car superstore network, following the successful openings of superstores in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou.
Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
On December 18, 2025,Uxin entered into a definitive agreement with Abundant Grace Investment Limited (the "Investor"), an entity affiliated with Mr. Bin Li, a director of Uxin. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, the Investor agreed to purchase 1.2 billion Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company at a price of US$0.00833 per Class A Ordinary Share of the Company (equivalent to US$2.5 per American depositary share of the Company) for a total consideration of US$10 million, which is expected to be paid in multiple installments. The closings of the subscriptions are subject to customary closing conditions.
Business Outlook
For the three months ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects its retail transaction volume to range between 18,500 units and19,000 units. The Company estimates that its total revenues including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and other revenue to range between RMB1,150 million and RMB1,180 million. For the full year 2025, the Company expects its retail transaction volume to exceed 50,000 units. The Company estimates that its total revenues including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and other revenue to exceed RMB3,200 million. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes.
About Uxin
Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss from operations per share – basic and diluted, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (losses)/gain, other income/(expenses), structure realignment cost which was mainly severance cost and equity in income of affiliates. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share – basic and diluted as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share excluding impact of share-based compensation, deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to triggering of a down round feature and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors' assessment of its operating performance as this measure excludes certain finance or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations. The Company believe that excluding these items enables us to evaluate our performance period-over-period more effectively and relative to our competitors.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA is that it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation, other income/(expenses) and foreign exchange (losses)/gain have been and may continue to be incurred in the business. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Uxin's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, representing the index rate as of September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry and other related industries; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|
Uxin Limited
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Retail vehicle sales
|
444,399
|
819,132
|
115,063
|
1,038,787
|
1,892,261
|
265,804
|
Wholesale vehicle sales
|
37,826
|
33,218
|
4,666
|
141,445
|
85,654
|
12,032
|
Others
|
14,995
|
26,947
|
3,785
|
37,323
|
63,882
|
8,973
|
Total revenues
|
497,220
|
879,297
|
123,514
|
1,217,555
|
2,041,797
|
286,809
|
Cost of revenues
|
(462,360)
|
(813,327)
|
(114,247)
|
(1,136,068)
|
(1,906,279)
|
(267,773)
|
Gross profit
|
34,860
|
65,970
|
9,267
|
81,487
|
135,518
|
19,036
|
Operating expenses
|
Sales and marketing
|
(56,060)
|
(91,197)
|
(12,810)
|
(166,228)
|
(227,113)
|
(31,902)
|
General and administrative
|
(26,074)
|
(29,145)
|
(4,094)
|
(129,529)
|
(66,922)
|
(9,400)
|
Research and development
|
(2,361)
|
(3,088)
|
(434)
|
(11,768)
|
(9,076)
|
(1,275)
|
Reversal of credit losses, net
|
162
|
39
|
5
|
521
|
453
|
64
|
Total operating expenses
|
(84,333)
|
(123,391)
|
(17,333)
|
(307,004)
|
(302,658)
|
(42,513)
|
Other operating income, net
|
10,824
|
20,952
|
2,943
|
14,542
|
52,279
|
7,344
|
Loss from operations
|
(38,649)
|
(36,469)
|
(5,123)
|
(210,975)
|
(114,861)
|
(16,133)
|
Interest income
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
34
|
56
|
8
|
Interest expenses
|
(24,095)
|
(24,083)
|
(3,383)
|
(70,923)
|
(69,723)
|
(9,794)
|
Other income
|
1,498
|
1,200
|
169
|
2,753
|
7,965
|
1,119
|
Other expenses
|
(1,331)
|
(1,679)
|
(236)
|
(6,217)
|
(3,832)
|
(538)
|
Net gain from extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35,222
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
969
|
328
|
46
|
1,959
|
751
|
105
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
(61,598)
|
(60,697)
|
(8,526)
|
(248,147)
|
(179,644)
|
(25,233)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(50)
|
(39)
|
(5)
|
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates, net of tax
|
2,429
|
-
|
-
|
(3,522)
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss, net of tax
|
(59,169)
|
(60,697)
|
(8,526)
|
(251,719)
|
(179,683)
|
(25,238)
|
Add: net profit attribute to redeemable non-
|
(1,668)
|
(2,472)
|
(347)
|
(4,938)
|
(10,354)
|
(1,454)
|
Net loss attributable to UXIN LIMITED
|
(60,837)
|
(63,169)
|
(8,873)
|
(256,657)
|
(190,037)
|
(26,692)
|
Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,781,454)
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(60,837)
|
(63,169)
|
(8,873)
|
(2,038,111)
|
(190,037)
|
(26,692)
|
Net loss
|
(59,169)
|
(60,697)
|
(8,526)
|
(251,719)
|
(179,683)
|
(25,238)
|
Foreign currency translation, net of tax nil
|
(6,763)
|
6,459
|
907
|
(7,913)
|
6,550
|
920
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(65,932)
|
(54,238)
|
(7,619)
|
(259,632)
|
(173,133)
|
(24,318)
|
Add: net profit attribute to redeemable non-
|
(1,668)
|
(2,472)
|
(347)
|
(4,938)
|
(10,354)
|
(1,454)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to UXIN
|
(67,600)
|
(56,710)
|
(7,966)
|
(264,570)
|
(183,487)
|
(25,772)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(60,837)
|
(63,169)
|
(8,873)
|
(2,038,111)
|
(190,037)
|
(26,692)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
56,418,967,059
|
64,131,342,471
|
64,131,342,471
|
39,162,256,355
|
61,879,934,707
|
61,879,934,707
|
Weighted average shares outstanding -diluted
|
56,418,967,059
|
64,131,342,471
|
64,131,342,471
|
39,162,256,355
|
61,879,934,707
|
61,879,934,707
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders, basic
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders, diluted
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Uxin Limited
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
As of December 31,
|
As of September 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
25,112
|
76,164
|
10,699
|
Restricted cash
|
767
|
71
|
10
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4,150
|
4,211
|
592
|
Loans recognized as a result of payments under
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other receivables, net of provision for credit
|
14,998
|
15,656
|
2,199
|
Inventory, net
|
207,390
|
405,733
|
56,993
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
86,977
|
97,712
|
13,727
|
Total current assets
|
339,394
|
599,547
|
84,220
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
71,420
|
85,477
|
12,007
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|
1,346,728
|
1,325,997
|
186,262
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
194,388
|
238,491
|
33,501
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,612,536
|
1,649,965
|
231,770
|
Total assets
|
1,951,930
|
2,249,512
|
315,990
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
81,584
|
60,061
|
8,437
|
Other payables and other current liabilities
|
306,391
|
295,609
|
41,523
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
14,563
|
16,217
|
2,278
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
183,852
|
186,596
|
26,211
|
Short-term borrowings from third parties
|
174,616
|
270,717
|
38,027
|
Short-term borrowings from related party
|
1,000
|
-
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
762,006
|
829,200
|
116,476
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term borrowings from related party (i)
|
53,913
|
-
|
-
|
Long-term borrowings from third parties
|
-
|
14,211
|
2,000
|
Consideration payable to WeBank
|
27,237
|
-
|
-
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
1,141,118
|
1,064,241
|
149,493
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
180,920
|
226,846
|
31,865
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
1,403,188
|
1,305,298
|
183,358
|
Total liabilities
|
2,165,194
|
2,134,498
|
299,834
|
Mezzanine equity
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests (ii)
|
154,977
|
320,038
|
44,955
|
Total Mezzanine equity
|
154,977
|
320,038
|
44,955
|
Shareholders' deficit
|
Ordinary shares (iii)
|
39,816
|
45,071
|
6,331
|
Additional paid-in capital (iii)
|
19,007,948
|
19,289,890
|
2,709,635
|
Subscription receivable from shareholders (iii)
|
(60,467)
|
-
|
-
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
227,718
|
234,268
|
32,907
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(19,583,017)
|
(19,773,054)
|
(2,777,504)
|
Total Uxin's shareholders' deficit
|
(368,002)
|
(203,825)
|
(28,631)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(239)
|
(1,199)
|
(168)
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
(368,241)
|
(205,024)
|
(28,799)
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
|
1,951,930
|
2,249,512
|
315,990
|
(i) Long-term borrowing from related party outstanding as of December 31, 2024 amounted to RMB53.9 million. On September 12, 2024,
|
* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Sales and marketing
|
-
|
1,314
|
185
|
136
|
3,670
|
516
|
General and administrative
|
13,992
|
12,194
|
1,713
|
66,164
|
28,351
|
3,982
|
Research and development
|
-
|
627
|
88
|
128
|
1,869
|
263
|
Uxin Limited
|
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net loss, net of tax
|
(59,169)
|
(60,697)
|
(8,526)
|
(251,719)
|
(179,683)
|
(25,238)
|
Add: Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
39
|
5
|
Interest income
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(34)
|
(56)
|
(8)
|
Interest expenses
|
24,095
|
24,083
|
3,383
|
70,923
|
69,723
|
9,794
|
Depreciation
|
15,479
|
17,069
|
2,398
|
47,816
|
50,311
|
7,067
|
EBITDA
|
(19,605)
|
(19,551)
|
(2,746)
|
(132,964)
|
(59,666)
|
(8,380)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
13,992
|
14,135
|
1,986
|
66,428
|
33,890
|
4,761
|
- Sales and marketing
|
-
|
1,314
|
185
|
136
|
3,670
|
516
|
- General and administrative
|
13,992
|
12,194
|
1,713
|
66,164
|
28,351
|
3,982
|
- Research and development
|
-
|
627
|
88
|
128
|
1,869
|
263
|
Other income
|
(1,498)
|
(1,200)
|
(169)
|
(2,753)
|
(7,965)
|
(1,119)
|
Other expenses
|
1,331
|
1,679
|
236
|
6,217
|
3,832
|
538
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
(969)
|
(328)
|
(46)
|
(1,959)
|
(751)
|
(105)
|
Structure realignment cost
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,948
|
-
|
-
|
Equity in (income)/loss of affiliates, net of tax
|
(2,429)
|
-
|
-
|
3,522
|
-
|
-
|
Net gain from extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35,222)
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
(9,178)
|
(5,265)
|
(739)
|
(82,783)
|
(30,660)
|
(4,305)
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(60,837)
|
(63,169)
|
(8,873)
|
(2,038,111)
|
(190,037)
|
(26,692)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
13,992
|
14,135
|
1,986
|
66,428
|
33,890
|
4,761
|
- Sales and marketing
|
-
|
1,314
|
185
|
136
|
3,670
|
516
|
- General and administrative
|
13,992
|
12,194
|
1,713
|
66,164
|
28,351
|
3,982
|
- Research and development
|
-
|
627
|
88
|
128
|
1,869
|
263
|
Add: accretion on redeemable non-controlling
|
1,668
|
3,328
|
467
|
4,968
|
11,314
|
1,589
|
Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,781,454
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to
|
(45,177)
|
(45,706)
|
(6,420)
|
(185,261)
|
(144,833)
|
(20,342)
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders -
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders -
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss to ordinary
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
56,418,967,059
|
64,131,342,471
|
64,131,342,471
|
39,162,256,355
|
61,879,934,707
|
61,879,934,707
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
56,418,967,059
|
64,131,342,471
|
64,131,342,471
|
39,162,256,355
|
61,879,934,707
|
61,879,934,707
|
Note: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.1190 as of September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical
