Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with Guangzhou Authorities to Build Guangzhou Used Car Superstore

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with local government authorities in the city of Guangzhou to jointly invest in the construction of Uxin's Guangzhou used car superstore. The new superstore is designed to accommodate above 3,000 vehicles for display and sale.

The project will be jointly developed by Uxin Limited and the Guangzhou Development District Transportation Investment Group, a leading industrial investment and operations platform within Guangzhou City with total assets of nearly RMB10 billion and strong capabilities in industrial integration and development. This partnership marks another important milestone in Uxin's nationwide expansion of its used car superstore network, following the successful openings of superstores in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou.

Guangzhou, one of China's major economic hubs, consistently ranks among the nation's most dynamic and economically developed cities. With a permanent population exceeding 18 million and more than 4 million registered vehicles, the city maintains one of the most active used car markets in China. Guangzhou also hosts one of the country's most advanced automotive parts and manufacturing ecosystems, providing an ideal foundation for Uxin's large-scale used car retail operations. Guangzhou is also one of China's most important gateways for international trade, with a total import and export volume exceeding RMB1 trillion in 2024. The launch of the Guangzhou project will further strengthen Uxin's service capabilities and market presence across Southern China.

Mr. Wenbing Jing, Chief Strategy Officer of Uxin, commented: "Guangzhou offers a compelling combination of strategic location, pro-business environment, and a well-established automotive industry. Leveraging Guangzhou's robust ecosystem and supportive local policies, we aim to deliver a superior used car retail experience through advanced reconditioning, one-stop shopping, and digitalized operations. The Guangzhou superstore will serve as a key step in our nationwide expansion, further accelerating the transformation and upgrading of China's used car industry."

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry and other related industries; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

