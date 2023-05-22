Uzbek Customers Visited ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that from May 18 to 19, 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the China-Central Asia Leaders Summit in Xi'an, during the period Mr. Taliyaer and his entourages accompanying the Uzbek delegation visited the RETO user factory in Xi'an and inspected RETO's advanced production line. Mr. Taliyaer had in-depth exchanges with Hui Guo, chairman of Shaanxi Xinsheng Tu Company, a customer of RETO and manager Wencheng Fan, on some of its concerns in the treatment of construction waste, and highly evaluated RETO's equipment, technology and products.

Manager Wencheng Fan also introduced the company's development history and products to the Uzbekistan business delegation. The representatives gave full affirmation to the production capacity and quality system of RETO. Mr. Taliyaer said that he will establish a long-term cooperative relationship with RETO and make full use of RETO's technology and equipment in solid waste, especially construction waste, to solve the problems faced by Uzbekistan in this field. Manager Fan, on behalf of RETO, said that he would actively cooperate according to Taliyaer's requirements.

Taliyaer is visiting RETO and RETO's customers at the invitation of RETO and President and Chief Operating Officer Guangfeng Dai. During his visit to the Tashkent International Investment Forum from April 27 to 29, President Dai visited the construction waste disposal company run by Taliyaer.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: "This cooperation with the Uzbek customers not only marks the gradual recovery of business in the international market, but also marks the expansion of RETO's business into Central Asia. We will bring our technology and equipment in solid waste, especially construction waste, to Central Asia, contribute to ecological restoration and governance here, and provide a better living environment for residents here. In addition, RETO will continue to adhere to the concept of "Ecology Improved by Technology", continue to research and innovate, strengthen marketing, highlight scientific and technological leadership, and further increase investment in foreign cooperation to expand the international market."

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles), made from mining waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and software development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated proceeds from the Offering and the use of such proceeds. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the SEC discuss these and other import factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

