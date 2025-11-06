Uzbekistan Airways Finalizes Order for Eight More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Uzbekistan Airways announced today the conversion of options into a firm order for eight 787 Dreamliners, bringing the flag carrier's total order book to 22 of the versatile widebody jets.

Pictured: Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Sales and Marketing for Eurasia and India; Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Paolo Zampolli, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships; and Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of Uzbekistan Airways.

These ultra-efficient 787-9 airplanes will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand its international network as part of the airline's growth strategy. The signing ceremony took place at the C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC, and was witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov.

