Uzbekistan Airways Finalizes Order for Eight More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Boeing

Nov 06, 2025, 19:06 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Uzbekistan Airways announced today the conversion of options into a firm order for eight 787 Dreamliners, bringing the flag carrier's total order book to 22 of the versatile widebody jets.

Pictured: Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Sales and Marketing for Eurasia and India; Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Paolo Zampolli, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships; and Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of Uzbekistan Airways.
These ultra-efficient 787-9 airplanes will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand its international network as part of the airline's growth strategy. The signing ceremony took place at the C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC, and was witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. 

