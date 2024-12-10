V10 Entertainment's Vin Di Bona Productions Launches User-Generated Content Library For Industry-Wide Licensing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V10 Entertainment, the parent company of Vin Di Bona Productions and the iconic America's Funniest Home Videos (AFV), has announced the launch of its extensive user-generated content (UGC) library for industry-wide licensing through Home Video Licensing (HVL). This initiative provides direct access to one of the most comprehensive collections of authentic and engaging UGC, redefining how creators, brands, and agencies source content.

HVL Clip

With over 2.3 million clips acquired over the past 35 years, HVL is set to become the go-to platform for publishers, content creators, advertising agencies, and television producers looking for content ranging from brand-safe and engaging to harder-hitting fails and edgier fare. With more than 3,500 new clips added weekly, this vast collection includes 50,000+ produced compilations available for licensing, 1.5 million vertical videos, and 800,000 horizontal videos, with 1.7 million clips boasting a 720p HD or higher resolution.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone for V10 Entertainment," says CEO John Stevens. "We're making the company's massive UGC library available for creators to access a wide range of exclusive content that's never been licensed before. HVL is now the industry's largest go-to destination with content that's as impactful as it is entertaining."

Creators can license clips for use across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snap, and Facebook while leveraging V10 Entertainment's digital rights management team to ensure smooth monetization. Additionally, 180,000+ clips are fully cleared for television productions and commercial campaigns, enabling seamless integration into brand-sponsored content.

Notably, Daily Dose of Internet, one of the biggest YouTube channels with 19.6 million subscribers, recently used several HVL clips in its video Gravity is Broken Here , which gained 3.5 million views in 2 weeks.

Andrew Dignan, Vice President of Licensing at HVL, added: "HVL is not just a library; it's a hub for creativity. Our mission is to provide partners with the tools they need to elevate their projects and connect with audiences in meaningful ways."

Shawn Kallet, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at V10 Entertainment, adds, "We're excited to open up this treasure trove of content to industry partners. This iconic UGC library has been a source of joy and laughter for millions over generations. Now, through Home Video Licensing, we're offering an opportunity for brands and creators to tap into that legacy and share it with new audiences. The creative possibilities are endless for broadcast, digital, or social media."

The HVL collection features exclusive content from V10 Entertainment brands, including World's Funniest, Americana Wild, Totally Exposed, Peachy, Kids Say, and All the Babies, offering a diverse range of footage that appeals to audiences of all ages. For more information about licensing opportunities, please contact [email protected] .

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media company focused on unscripted content and investment in companies with owned IP or economic rights. In 2023, V10 acquired both Venture 10 Studio Group and Vin Di Bona Productions, producer of America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC. With a library of 2.3 million+ clips, V10 Networks creates 250+ hours of original content annually with 44 digital and FAST channels and 100M+ followers across YouTube and social media. Shawn Kallet leads V10 Digital as Head of Revenue & Partnerships for V10 Entertainment. V10's FAST team is led by former NFL and Fox executive Matt Singerman and VP Sara Levine. V10 Originals is led by Head of Content, Rick de Oliveira and VP of Development, Montanna Bischoff.

Media Contacts

Eric Green: [email protected]

Sruthi Dhulipala: [email protected]

SOURCE V10 Entertainment