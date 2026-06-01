V2 Jets Announces Acquisition of Corporate Aviation

Strategic acquisition expands V2 Jets' advisor network and accelerates the company's long-term growth trajectory

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Jets, a private aviation charter company known for its advisor-driven approach to private travel, announced the acquisition of Corporate Aviation, a fellow charter brokerage with an established client base and a tenured team of aviation advisors. The move marks a significant milestone in V2 Jets' continued expansion and reinforces the company's position as a growing force in the private aviation market.

V2 Jets Acquires Corporate Aviation

The acquisition adds experienced aviation professionals to the V2 Jets team, meaningfully expanding the company's advisory capacity and its ability to serve clients across a broader range of travel needs. Corporate Aviation's advisors bring with them long-standing client relationships and deep industry expertise, both of which align with the personalized, high-touch service model that defines the V2 Jets experience.

"Corporate Aviation has built meaningful relationships and earned a respected reputation in this industry," said Steven Rosenzweig, Co-Founder of V2 Jets. "Bringing their team into the V2 Jets family gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation, expand our advisory bench, and continue delivering the experience our clients expect as we grow."

The acquisition also strengthens V2 Jets' platform at a time when demand for flexible, non-membership private aviation continues to rise. With an expanded team in place, the company is well-positioned to support increasing client volume while maintaining the individualized approach that differentiates V2 Jets in the market.

"Private aviation has always been about more than arranging flights," said Guy Endzweig, Co-Founder of V2 Jets. "It takes experience, planning, and trusted relationships built over time. This acquisition deepens our ability to deliver exactly that - on a greater scale."

V2 Jets continues to expand its suite of client offerings, including V2 Vault and the Obsidian Membership, a flexible private aviation membership designed for frequent flyers seeking a smarter alternative to traditional jet card programs.

About V2 Jets

V2 Jets is a private aviation firm providing tailored flight solutions without membership fees or upfront commitments. With access to a global network of aircraft and a focus on advisory-led service, V2 Jets delivers efficient, flexible, and reliable private travel solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide. Learn more here.

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SOURCE V2 Jets