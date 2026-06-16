V2 Jets Partners with Professional Golfer Matt Pavon for Brand Photoshoot

Collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparation, performance, and excellence.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Jets recently welcomed professional golfer Matt Pavon for an exclusive brand photoshoot alongside members of the company's leadership team, highlighting the ongoing relationship between the global golfer and the private aviation advisory firm.

The photoshoot, which took place aboard a partner aircraft, was designed to capture the values that both organizations embrace: preparation, professionalism, consistency, and performance at the highest level.

Matt Pavon With V2 Jets Team Members

As V2 Jets continues to expand its presence across professional sports and luxury lifestyle markets, the company remains focused on aligning with individuals who exemplify excellence in their respective fields.

"Matt's approach to his craft mirrors many of the qualities we value as a company," said Co-Founder of V2 Jets Guy Endzweig. "Success is often determined long before the moment arrives. It comes from preparation, discipline, and attention to detail. Those same principles guide how we serve our clients every day."

The collaboration provided an opportunity for Pavon and V2 Jets team to create content that will be featured across the company's digital and marketing platforms throughout the year.

"Whether competing on the course or coordinating complex travel for our clients, preparation matters," said Drew Hauptman, Managing Partner at V2 Jets. "We're proud to work alongside professionals like Matt who understand what it takes to perform at the highest level."

The partnership reflects V2 Jets' continued investment in meaningful relationships across the world of sports, business, and luxury travel while reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering a personalized private aviation experience for clients around the globe.

About V2 Jets

V2 Jets is a private aviation firm providing tailored flight solutions without membership fees or upfront commitments. With access to a global network of aircraft and a focus on advisory-led service, V2 Jets delivers efficient, flexible, and reliable private travel solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit us here.

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SOURCE V2 Jets