Immerse Yourself in Luxury: SKYWORTH Launches 100" Eye-Max QLED TV for Ultimate Home Cinema

MANILA, Philippines, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH proudly introduced the ground-breaking 100" Eye-Max QLED TV, which redefines luxury and sophistication in home entertainment all throughout the Philippines. This exceptional product ensures customers will enjoy a top-tier viewing experience characterized by top-notch quality and luxury.

SKYWORTH 100" Eye-Max SUG8800 QLED+ TV

Transforming any living space into a high-end private theater, the SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV elevates the concept of home cinema to unprecedented heights. Featuring a large screen and advanced QLED technology, viewers can enjoy a captivating visual experience with vibrant colors, sharp details, and immersive imagery. SKYWORTH is offering consumers a chance to experience a cinematic journey from their homes.

The SKYWORTH Eye-Max QLED TV boasts a massive 100-inch screen, surpassing the total screen size of traditional 98" and 19" TVs. It offers an immersive viewing experience that is sure to captivate your senses. With the incorporation of Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ technologies, every frame is filled with exceptional clarity and brightness, immersing viewers in a world of top-notch audio-visual excellence.

Enhancing its impressive visuals, the SKYWORTH 100" SUG8800 features a cutting-edge sound system with five carefully tuned speakers. Designed by expert tuners, these speakers guarantee that every sound is reproduced with exceptional accuracy, whether it's the powerful explosions of an action movie or the gentle tunes of classical compositions. Featuring Dolby Atmos integration, audiences can experience the pulsating waves of sound enveloping them, elevating the immersive experience.

With its exceptional performance, the SKYWORTH 100" Eye-Max QLED TV focuses on ensuring viewer safety and comfort with a range of well-thought-out design elements. By using a direct DC dimming method, Flicker Free technology eliminates the risk of eye strain. Additionally, Auto Volume Control prevents sudden volume fluctuations, protecting against ear irritation. SKYWORTH focuses on integrating the latest technology with a keen eye for detail to enhance the viewing experience for ultimate satisfaction and comfort.

Introducing the SKYWORTH 100" Eye-Max QLED TV marks a new chapter of sophistication and elegance in the world of home entertainment, establishing itself as the top pick for savvy consumers in the Philippines. This product is crafted to provide top-notch picture and sound quality, along with advanced eye protection technology, ensuring a luxurious and indulgent experience. Enhance your entertainment experience with the SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV and embrace a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication and distinction.

