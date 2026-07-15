Major Events Are Reshaping Private Aviation Demand, V2 Jets Says

The FIFA World Cup highlights how major-event travel can affect aircraft availability, airport access, special-event fees and overall trip complexity.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major sporting events affect more than stadiums, hotels and local transportation. For private aviation travelers, concentrated demand can significantly change how a trip must be planned, priced and operated.

The FIFA World Cup provides a timely example. With matches hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament creates increased travel demand across multiple major markets. This places additional pressure on aircraft availability, airports, fixed-base operators, parking and ground services.

During normal travel periods, securing the right aircraft may be the primary consideration. Around a major event, the aircraft is only one part of the equation.

Additionally, FBOs are increasing special-event fees as demand rises and airport capacity becomes more constrained. With limited parking and a high concentration of arrivals and departures, travelers may face significantly higher handling charges, minimum service requirements and repositioning costs. These added expenses can substantially increase the total price of a trip, even when the aircraft's hourly rate remains unchanged.

"Major events compress a significant amount of demand into a limited window," said Thomas Groves, an Aviation Advisor at V2 Jets. "The difference between a smooth trip and a difficult one often comes down to what should be considered before the aircraft was booked."

Temporary flight restrictions, airport procedures and increased congestion can also affect departure timing, routing and airport selection. Demand for crew accommodations, catering, ground transportation and other supporting services may rise at the same time.

According to V2 Jets, major event travel planning should account for aircraft availability, airport reservations, special-event fees, parking, repositioning requirements, alternate airports and flexibility around arrival and departure times.

"Private aviation provides flexibility, but major events can reduce that flexibility when planning begins too late," added Senior Aviation Advisor Jon Hull. "Understanding the full operating environment is just as important as selecting the aircraft."

The World Cup reflects a broader trend affecting private aviation around championship games, international races, major golf tournaments, global conferences and other high-attendance events.

For travelers, the central lesson is simple: major-event travel should be approached as a coordinated logistical plan, not simply an aircraft booking.

About V2 Jets

V2 Jets is a private aviation firm providing tailored flight solutions without membership fees or upfront commitments. With access to a global network of aircraft and a focus on advisory-led service, V2 Jets delivers efficient, flexible, and reliable private travel solutions for individuals and organizations worldwide. Learn more here.

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V2 Jets is not affiliated with, endorsed by or an official sponsor of FIFA or the FIFA World Cup.

SOURCE V2 Jets