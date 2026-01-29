V2X and Amazon to Partner on Smart Warehousing and Global Logistics Automation

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announced a key strategic partnership with Amazon to deliver smart warehousing and automation technologies to the companies' mutual U.S. Government customers to support a diverse and global mission set.

V2X will leverage Amazon's extensive knowledge of warehouse automation, including its advanced computer-vision AI models, across V2X-managed warehouses in adherence with all relevant standards. This partnership will enable unprecedented levels of insight and controls across these ecosystems, while further optimizing the world class efficiency and readiness of V2X programs.

This collaboration expands V2X's ability to meet the evolving national demands for mission support capabilities, by advancing cutting-edge solutions with safe, secure, and trustworthy AI across critical mission areas, including:

Revolutionizing Smart Warehousing Operations : Introducing advanced robotics, computer vision, and AI-driven automation to optimize inventory management, streamline workflows, and enable seamless adaptability to dynamic mission demands.





: Introducing advanced robotics, computer vision, and AI-driven automation to optimize inventory management, streamline workflows, and enable seamless adaptability to dynamic mission demands. Streamlined Logistics and Operational Sustainment: Deploying predictive analytics and automated workflows to elevate supply chain visibility, reduce downtime, and ensure mission-critical asset availability.





Deploying predictive analytics and automated workflows to elevate supply chain visibility, reduce downtime, and ensure mission-critical asset availability. AI-Driven Insights to Inform Decision-Making: Harnessing multi-modal data analysis to deliver actionable insights for optimization of supply chain operations, enabling commanders to make informed real-time decisions in both complex and rapidly evolving environments.





Harnessing multi-modal data analysis to deliver actionable insights for optimization of supply chain operations, enabling commanders to make informed real-time decisions in both complex and rapidly evolving environments. Resilient and Adaptive Mission Planning and Risk Assessment: Integrating AI-powered risk assessment and proactive resource planning to safeguard supply chain operations against disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted support for global missions.

"V2X continually looks for ways to drive improved operational speed and mission resilience across defense and government environments, and our partnership with Amazon is an example of that work in action for the benefit of the customers we serve," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "V2X has deep expertise in mission integration and global logistics and when strategically combined with Amazon's smart warehousing technologies and AI applications, we will be able to provide federal agencies with unparalleled system readiness, actionable insight and scalable solutions across their entire supply chain."

V2X is partnering with top tier technology providers in the areas of AI and smart readiness to advance the Company's leadership in data-enabled mission solutions across all domains.

Disclaimer

Capabilities described are subject to applicable contractual authorizations and accreditation processes.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting right technologies including AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains and maintain relevancy for the evolving mission parameters.

