V2X Awarded ATSP5 Contract to Advance Emerging Technology for the Warfighter

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) proudly announces its selection for a seat on the Advanced Technology Support Program 5 (ATSP5), a $25 billion multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. ATSP5, administered by the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, is one of the Department of Defense's most comprehensive engineering development and technology transition initiatives.

This contracting vehicle provides federal and state government agencies with streamlined access to V2X's capabilities in delivering mission-critical solutions. The scope of ATSP5 includes engineering development, from system studies and prototyping to testing, integration, and limited production. It also includes full lifecycle technology support for embedded systems, network-centric warfare systems, large-scale integrations, and standalone systems. The program creates opportunities for modernization, overcoming obsolescence challenges, and extending the lifecycle of aging equipment while advancing cutting-edge technology such as AI-optimized systems and large-scale AI orchestration to address emerging threats.

As an ATSP5 program partner, V2X brings decades of expertise to solving complex engineering challenges through scalable, transformative solutions tailored to defense priorities. Its capabilities address key areas such as rapid acquisition, systems engineering, microelectronics supply assurance, digital prototyping, optimized automated testing, intelligent integration, performance optimization, and the intelligent application of advanced technologies with the aid of AI.

"Winning a position on the ATSP5 enables V2X as a leader in transformative engineering solutions," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our selection places us at the forefront of defense modernization, allowing us to deliver advanced capabilities that don't simply respond to threats and system obsolescence, but anticipate and evolve with them. From AI-powered performance enhancement and autonomous system integration, we are redefining what operational resilience looks like in multi-domain operations. We are honored to contribute to the future of our nation's warfighter operational superiority."

In line with the Department of Defense's most strategic modernization initiatives, V2X's participation in ATSP5 underscores a commitment to advancing technology-first solutions for critical challenges faced by the warfighter. By deploying intelligent agents for modernizing government systems, advancing innovations, and addressing both traditional and asymmetric challenges, V2X will help ensure readiness and progress in support of the warfighter, while delivering solutions that reflect the highest standards of technical performance, security, and sustainability. V2X ensures unmatched readiness and technological overmatch in defense capabilities

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

