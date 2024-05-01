V2X Announces $75 Million in Awards to Enhance Global CBRN Threat Detection and Decision Support Systems

MCLEAN, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded a total of $75 million in new and follow-on work to advance the next generation of threat detection and response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) hazards. This funding is a significant step forward in enhancing global security and operational readiness against evolving threats.

The first part of this funding, amounting to $50 million, is a five-year project that will position V2X as the lead systems integrator under the CBRN Support to Command and Control (CSC2) program. CSC2 is now the program of record for the integration of CBRN and force protection sensors, which provides integrated early warning of attacks, enhancing security and operational readiness at overseas locations.

In addition to the CSC2 contract, V2X is finalizing a $25 million award to modernize and re-architect the CBRN threat warning and notification application, and predictive hazard propagation tools for enhanced operational decision support. These cutting-edge applications are designed to leverage existing systems while adding additional capabilities in a single user-friendly interface. This initiative will play a critical role in harnessing and synthesizing the growing volume of data available to commanders, ensuring rapid and informed decision-making in complex scenarios.

"These awards not only exemplify our commitment to innovation in national defense but also positions V2X at the forefront of a crucial global security initiative that requires distinct operational expertise and an ability to integrate the right technologies for the right mission" said Corinne Minton-Package, Senior Vice President of Operational Technology and Engineering at V2X. "Our technology-driven and converged security solutions are set to significantly boost the efficacy and responsiveness of CBRN threat detection and mitigation on an international scale."

Both CBRN opportunities are pivotal in advancing the Department of Defense's vision for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2). This vision seeks to connect sensors into a cohesive architecture that communicates across all branches of service, forming a unified network that enhances the collective operational capability of the U.S. military.

The projects underscore V2X's role as a critical integrator and developer of sophisticated systems that improve security and defense capabilities on a global scale. The company continues to be a leader in the development and deployment of operational solutions that address high consequence mission requirements.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

