V2X to Continue Legacy of Excellence in Delivering Training Solutions to the U.S. Army at the National Training Center

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announces its continued support to the National Training Center Training Services Contract (NTCTSC) under a one-year bridge contract with the US Army. The bridge contract extends the period of performance of the original five-year award. This extension reinforces V2X's longstanding record of excellence in preparing warfighters for deployment.

The NTCTSC contract enables V2X to maintain its role in supporting training operations at NTC, located in Ft. Irwin, CA. V2X's responsibilities under the contract include providing advisory services, technical expertise, and system operators to ensure training is both effective and efficient. Specifically, the NTCTSC Bridge facilitates training support services, which include audio-visual operations for after-action review productions, leadership advisory services, secure LAN operations, skilled role players, Blue Force Tracker system management, battlefield effects, computer training, analytical system operations, and a range of other specialized services.

"We are proud to be a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical support to the brigade combat teams cycling through the National Training Center," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Global Mission Solutions and Chief Service Delivery and Growth Officer at V2X. "With our proven track record of providing high-consequence training support to the US Army, V2X is uniquely positioned to prepare soldiers for global missions."

"For nearly three decades, our team has met or exceeded all customer requirements at the NTC and continues to perform in an exceptional manner across the U.S. Army's training centers," said Aileen Amirault, Vice President and General Manager of V2X Global Training Solutions. "Our commitment extends globally, as evidenced by our work at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Germany, and our delivery of training support, maintenance, and range operations services to U.S. Army Central Command (ARCENT) in Kuwait. This sustained excellence underscores our dedication to supporting our troops wherever they serve." This training builds on V2X's time-honored pivotal role in supporting the strategic readiness of the United States Army.

About V2X

V2X delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across defense and commercial training, operations and logistics, aerospace, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients.

Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

