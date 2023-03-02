V2X Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

On July 5, 2022 ("Closing Date"), Vectrus, Inc. ("Vectrus") completed its merger ("the Merger") with Vertex Aerospace Services Holding Corp. ("Vertex"), thereby forming V2X, Inc. Fourth quarter "reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus and Vertex from October 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Full year 2022 "reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, and Vertex from the Closing Date through December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Vectrus results, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue of $978.2 million , up 20% y/y on a pro forma basis

Grew INDOPACOM revenue sevenfold as presence and footprint continues to expand

Recently awarded two key contracts with Space Command and a National Security client

Reported operating income of $31.0 million ; adjusted operating income 1 of $74.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $79.3 million with a margin 1 of 8.1%

Diluted EPS of ($0.35) ; adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.92

Repaid $25.0 million of debt and in February 2023 executed a more efficient credit facility with substantial interest savings and improved liquidity

2023 Guidance:

Establishing full-year 2023 guidance with revenue growth of 5% and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 8% at the mid-point

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

"This was a very successful year, achieving several milestones, including the completion of the merger with Vertex and making significant progress on the integration while driving strong results with high quality uninterrupted service and support to our clients," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our teams came together seamlessly, demonstrating agility and outstanding performance, delivering 9% pro forma revenue growth for the full year. Importantly, current demand and leading indicators for our business remain strong with a substantial backlog of over $12 billion and close to 4.5 years of future revenue already under contract for our top ten programs. With our enhanced and differentiated capabilities, we are providing increased innovation and technology to our clients' complex mission requirements and believe we have meaningful opportunity for future growth with our expanded addressable market of approximately $160 billion dollars."

Mr. Prow continued, "We capped off the year with 20% year-over-year pro forma revenue growth in the fourth quarter, driven by new business wins, successful recompetes, and continued expansion on our core programs. Importantly, we demonstrated significant growth in the Pacific or INDOPACOM, as our presence and footprint expands to support increasing mission requirements. Our momentum is continuing this year, and in January 2023 we were awarded a strategically important five-year recompete contract valued at over $90 million with a National Security client. I'd like to thank our team for their exceptional performance and dedication, which has resulted in significant growth with this client over the past several years. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 8.1%, due to favorable program performance, strong execution, and the acceleration of program productivity that was expected in 2023. Our integration related activities continue to progress, and we were successful in delivering our expected cost synergies for the quarter. We remain on track to achieve our integration milestones and previously communicated cost synergies."

Mr. Prow concluded, "The significant momentum in our business, a robust backlog exceeding $12 billion, and limited recompete risk, provides solid visibility that we believe should drive revenue growth of approximately 5% at the mid-point in 2023. Importantly, over 90% of 2023 revenue is expected to be generated from existing contracts. Furthermore, recompetes are expected to comprise only 2% of revenue. In 2023, we remain focused on delivering on our strategy to drive growth and value creation by providing converged solutions that fuse the digital and physical aspects of our clients' missions. We have much to be excited about and will continue to execute our strategic framework to: Expand the Base, Capture New Markets, Deliver with Excellence, and Enhance Culture."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $978.2 million , up 20% y/y on a pro forma basis

, up 20% y/y on a pro forma basis Operating income of $31.0 million , including merger and integration related costs of $23.4 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $20.1 million

, including merger and integration related costs of and amortization of acquired intangible assets of Adjusted operating income 1 of $74.5 million

of Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $79.3 million with an 8.1% adjusted EBITDA margin 1

of with an 8.1% adjusted EBITDA margin Diluted EPS of ($0.35) including merger and integration related costs

including merger and integration related costs Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.92

of Net debt as of December 31, 2022 , of $1,221 million , representing an $87 million decrease from the Merger closing on July 5, 2022

, of , representing an decrease from the Merger closing on The Company was undrawn on its revolver as of December 31, 2022

Total backlog as of December 31, 2022 , of $12.3 billion

"Our fourth quarter financial results were strong and provide great traction for V2X leading into 2023," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Pro forma revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $978.2 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued expansion in INDOPACOM and on LOGCAP, volume associated with rapid response efforts in Europe, and growth associated with new programs including Fort Benning, E-6B, Advanced Helicopter Training System, Navy Test Wing Atlantic, and Global Strike programs. Notably, revenue from INDOPACOM increased sevenfold year-over-year to $54.4 million, reflecting our additional work throughout the region, including Kwajalein and the Philippines."

Ms. Lynch continued, "In the fourth quarter, V2X leveraged its solid cash position to repay $25 million of its second lien term loan. Importantly, our strong fundamentals and visibility have allowed V2X to significantly improve its capital structure by refinancing portions of its debt into a lower cost, pro rata credit facility. This new, five-year $750 million credit facility is expected to generate substantial interest expense savings and drive value for our shareholders. At the end of the fourth quarter, our net consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (net leverage ratio) was 3.7x, a 0.3x improvement from Merger close. We have been able to reduce our leverage in line with plan and anticipate that our leverage ratio will show further improvement in 2023."

Full-Year 2022 Results

Full-year revenue was $2.891 billion and pro forma revenue was $3.670 billion, up 8.8% pro forma year-on-year. The Company reported full-year operating income of $55.8 million and adjusted operating income1 of $187.5 million. Full-year EBITDA1 was $201.0 million with a margin of 7.0%. Full year pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 was $278.0 million with a margin of 7.6%. Full-year diluted EPS was ($0.68), due primarily to Merger and integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2022 was $4.60.

Cash provided by operating activities for the year was $93.5 million, compared to $61.3 million in 2021 for legacy Vectrus. Pro forma adjusted operating cash flow for the year was $85.8 million and excludes $62 million of Merger related payments and $8 million of repayments tied to the CARES Act. Lynch continued, "Our ability to generate strong cash flow with low capital intensity is an important attribute of our business."

During the second half of the year, V2X lowered its net debt balance by $87 million resulting in an ending balance of $1,220.7 million. Cash at year-end was $116.1 million up from $38.5 million at the end of 2021.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $12.3 billion and funded backlog was $2.6 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.3x.

2023 Guidance

Ms. Lynch concluded, "Based on our expected continued strong demand trends and operational execution, we are setting the mid-point of our guidance for revenue at $3.850 billion, representing approximately 5% pro forma growth and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 million, representing 8% pro forma growth."

Guidance for 2023 is as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts 2023 Guidance 2023 Mid-Point Revenue $3,800 to $3,900 $3,850 Adjusted EBITDA1 $290 to $310 $300 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.80 to $4.30 $4.05 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1 $115.0 to $135.0 $125.0

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "2023 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2023 performance outlook, revenue, contract opportunities, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 2,890,860

$ 1,783,665

$ 1,395,529 Cost of revenue

2,595,848

1,623,245

1,271,375 Selling, general and administrative expenses

239,241

98,400

80,679 Operating income

55,771

62,020

43,475 Interest expense, net

(61,879)

(7,985)

(4,793) (Loss) income from operations before income taxes

(6,108)

54,035

38,682 Income tax expense

8,222

8,307

1,731 Net (loss) income

$ (14,330)

$ 45,728

$ 36,951













(Loss) earnings per share











Basic

$ (0.68)

$ 3.91

$ 3.19 Diluted

$ (0.68)

$ 3.86

$ 3.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

20,996

11,705

11,599 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

20,996

11,836

11,751

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,067

$ 38,513 Receivables

728,582

348,605 Prepaid expenses

74,234

21,160 Other current assets

13,049

15,062 Total current assets

931,932

423,340 Property, plant, and equipment, net

78,715

23,758 Goodwill

1,653,822

321,734 Intangible assets, net

497,951

66,582 Right-of-use assets

52,825

43,651 Other non-current assets

17,858

10,394 Total non-current assets

2,301,171

466,119 Total Assets

$ 3,233,103

$ 889,459 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 406,706

$ 212,533 Compensation and other employee benefits

168,038

80,284 Short-term debt

11,850

10,400 Other accrued liabilities

196,538

55,031 Total current liabilities

783,132

358,248 Long-term debt, net

1,262,811

94,246 Deferred tax liabilities

15,813

32,214 Operating lease liabilities

41,083

34,536 Other non-current liabilities

133,185

20,128 Total non-current liabilities

1,452,892

181,124 Total liabilities

2,236,024

539,372 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and

outstanding

—

— Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,470 and 11,738

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

305

117 Additional paid in capital

748,877

88,116 Retained earnings

253,424

267,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,527)

(5,900) Total shareholders' equity

997,079

350,087 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,233,103

$ 889,459

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2020 Operating activities











Net (loss) income

$ (14,330)

$ 45,728

$ 36,951 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

13,472

6,526

4,097 Amortization of intangible assets

48,643

10,028

4,029 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

59

65

(14) Stock-based compensation

32,736

8,331

9,445 Amortization of debt issuance costs

7,805

912

386 Gain on disposition of business

(2,082)

—

— Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

(52,311)

(36,376)

1,000 Prepaid expenses

(3,971)

(5,178)

(3,588) Other assets

15,333

(7,667)

(3,644) Accounts payable

71,837

56,985

(2,680) Deferred taxes

(15,554)

(7,280)

(10,665) Compensation and other employee benefits

42,878

1,133

12,004 Other liabilities

(51,020)

(11,868)

16,760 Net cash provided by operating activities

93,495

61,339

64,081 Investing activities











Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(12,425)

(9,776)

(4,500) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

9

16

84 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

193,677

262

(133,609) Disposition of business

(5,303)

—

— Distributions from (contributions to) joint venture

—

(3,145)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

175,958

(12,643)

(138,025) Financing activities











Repayments of long-term debt

(108,400)

(8,600)

(6,500) Proceeds from revolver

392,000

529,000

314,000 Repayments of revolver

(472,925)

(594,000)

(199,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

408

379

59 Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,325)

(17)

(830) Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(1,994)

(2,347)

(1,955) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(193,236)

(75,585)

105,774 Exchange rate effect on cash

1,337

(3,325)

1,579 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

77,554

(30,214)

33,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of year

38,513

68,727

35,318 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of year

$ 116,067

$ 38,513

$ 68,727 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Interest paid

$ 54,267

$ 5,801

$ 3,717 Income taxes paid

$ 13,416

$ 9,703

$ 14,520 Non-cash investing activities:











Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 2,716

$ 277

$ 2,226 Common stock issued for business acquisition

$ 630,636

$ —

$ —

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

In this document, the Company presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. The Company does not provide outlook on a GAAP basis because the items that the Company excludes from GAAP to calculate the comparable non-GAAP measure can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of the Company's routine operating activities. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on outlook done on a GAAP basis. The occurrence, timing and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP could significantly impact the Company's fiscal 2023 GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures









($K, except per share data) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 Adjusted Revenue $ 978,167 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 978,167 Operating income $ 31,027 $ 23,400 $ 20,046 $ — $ — $ 74,473 Operating margin 3.2 %







7.6 % Interest expense, net $ (30,971) $ — $ — $ 3,902 $ — $ (27,069) (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ 56 $ 23,400 $ 20,046 $ 3,902 $ — $ 47,404 Income tax (benefit) expense $ 10,675 $ 3,645 $ 3,472 $ 700 $ — $ 18,492 Income tax rate 19,062.5 %







39.0 % Net (loss) income $ (10,619) $ 19,755 $ 16,574 $ 3,202 $ — $ 28,912 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted1 30,465







31,284 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.35) $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.92













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)









($K) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 Adjusted Operating Income $ 31,027 $ 23,400 $ 20,046 $ — $ — $ 74,473 Add:











Depreciation and Amortization $ 24,855 $ — $ (20,046) $ — $ — $ 4,809 EBITDA $ 55,882 $ 23,400 $ — $ — $ — $ 79,282 EBITDA Margin 5.7 %







8.1 % 1Basic shares outstanding used to calculate GAAP EPS; Diluted shares outstanding used to calculate Adjusted EPS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures









($K, except per share data) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Adjusted Revenue $ 419,409 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 419,409 Operating income $ 10,017 $ 1,039 $ 2,507 $ — $ 4 $ 13,567 Operating margin 2.4 %







3.2 % Interest expense, net $ (1,845) $ — $ — $ 223 $ — $ (1,622) (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ 8,172 $ 1,039 $ 2,507 $ 223 $ 4 $ 11,945 Income tax (benefit) expense $ 685 $ 87 $ 210 $ 19 $ — $ 1,001 Income tax rate 8.4 %







8.4 % Net (loss) income $ 7,487 $ 952 $ 2,297 $ 204 $ 4 $ 10,944 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,880







11,880 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.92













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)









($K) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Adjusted Operating Income $ 10,017 $ 1,039 $ 2,507 $ — $ 4 $ 13,567 Add:











Depreciation and Amortization $ 4,245 $ — $ (2,507) $ — $ — $ 1,738 EBITDA $ 14,262 $ 1,039 $ — $ — $ 4 $ 15,305 EBITDA Margin 3.4 %







3.6 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures









($K, except per share data) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 Adjusted Revenue $ 2,890,860 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,890,860 Operating income $ 55,771 $ 83,124 $ 48,643 $ — $ — $ 187,538 Operating margin 1.9 %







6.5 % Interest expense, net $ (61,879) $ — $ — $ 7,805 $ — $ (54,074) (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ (6,108) $ 83,124 $ 48,643 $ 7,805 $ — $ 133,464 Income tax (benefit) expense $ 8,222 $ 16,093 $ 9,417 $ 1,511 $ — $ 35,243 Income tax rate (134.6) %







26.4 % Net (loss) income $ (14,330) $ 67,031 $ 39,226 $ 6,294 $ — $ 98,221 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted1 20,996







21,346 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.68) $ 3.14 $ 1.84 $ 0.29 $ — $ 4.60













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)









($K) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 Adjusted Operating Income $ 55,771 $ 83,124 $ 48,643 $ — $ — $ 187,538 Add:











Depreciation and Amortization $ 62,115 $ — $ (48,643) $ — $ — $ 13,472 EBITDA $ 117,886 $ 83,124 $ — $ — $ — $ 201,010 EBITDA Margin 4.1 %







7.0 % 1Basic shares outstanding used to calculate GAAP EPS; Diluted shares outstanding used to calculate Adjusted EPS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures









($K, except per share data) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Adjusted Revenue $ 1,783,665 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,783,665 Operating income $ 62,020 $ 4,323 $ 10,028 $ — $ 192 $ 76,563 Operating margin 3.5 %







4.3 % Interest expense, net $ (7,985) $ — $ — $ 912 $ — $ (7,073) (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ 54,035 $ 4,323 $ 10,028 $ 912 $ 192 $ 69,490 Income tax (benefit) expense $ 8,307 $ 665 $ 1,542 $ 161 $ 1,554 $ 12,229 Income tax rate 15.4 %







17.6 % Net (loss) income $ 45,728 $ 3,658 $ 8,486 $ 751 $ (1,362) $ 57,261 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,836







11,836 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 0.31 $ 0.72 $ 0.06 $ (0.12) $ 4.84













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)









($K) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs Prior Years' Tax Credits

and Other Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Adjusted Operating Income $ 62,020 $ 4,323 $ 10,028 $ — $ 192 $ 76,563 Add:











Depreciation and Amortization $ 16,554 $ — $ (10,028) $ — $ — $ 6,526 EBITDA $ 78,574 $ 4,323 $ — $ — $ 192 $ 83,089 EBITDA Margin 4.4 %







4.7 %





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 ($M)

Pro forma

Pro Forma









Pro forma Revenue

$ 978.2

$ 3,669.6













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 ($M)

Pro Forma

Pro Forma









Pro forma Revenue

$ 816.3

$ 3,371.8









Pro forma Revenue $

$ 161.9

$ 297.8 Pro forma Revenue %

19.8 %

8.8 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

%

2021

%

2020

% Army $ 1,342,406

46 %

$ 1,134,849

64 %

$ 965,558

69 % Navy 713,732

25 %

224,407

13 %

68,748

5 % Air Force 459,849

16 %

266,291

15 %

299,272

21 % Other 374,873

13 %

158,118

8 %

61,951

5 % Total revenue $ 2,890,860





$ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529



























Revenue by Contract Type























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

%

2021

%

2020

% Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable $ 1,625,196

56 %

$ 1,271,167

71 %

$ 955,506

68 % Firm-fixed-price 1,159,743

40 %

452,112

25 %

403,994

29 % Time and material 105,921

4 %

60,386

4 %

36,029

3 % Total revenue $ 2,890,860





$ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529



























Revenue by Contract Relationship























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

%

2021

%

2020

% Prime contractor $ 2,695,067

93 %

$ 1,663,828

93 %

$ 1,324,628

95 % Subcontractor 195,793

7 %

119,837

7 %

70,901

5 % Total revenue $ 2,890,860





$ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529



























Revenue by Geographic Region























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

%

2021

%

2020

% Middle East $ 1,024,674

35 %

$1,000,877

57 %

$ 902,162

65 % United States 1,494,255

52 %

578,255

32 %

328,214

24 % Europe 204,302

7 %

142,606

8 %

155,169

10 % Asia 167,629

6 %

61,927

3 %

9,984

1 % Total revenue $ 2,890,860





$ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529





