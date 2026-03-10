V2X Extends Strategic Partnership with General Motors to Deliver Advanced Technical Training Nationwide

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announces the extension of its longstanding partnership with General Motors (NYSE: GM), underscoring a continued commitment to technical excellence and workforce development across GM's nearly 4,000 U.S. dealerships. Under this multi-year contract, valued at over $100 million and now extended through 2030, V2X will continue to design, deliver, and evaluate comprehensive technical training for all GM Service Technicians.

The partnership includes operation of the flagship GM Technical Training Center in Troy, MI, supporting GM's renowned World Class Technician certification program. The program consistently exceeds industry standards. V2X Professional Services (VPS) plays an integral role in ensuring a steady pipeline of highly qualified technicians.

Now in its 26th year, the GM Service Technical College, in collaboration with V2X, trains more than 40,000 Service Technicians and Apprentices annually. The curriculum is continually updated to address emerging technologies and evolving vehicle model requirements, ensuring GM's technician workforce is prepared to uphold the brand's promise of exceptional customer service.

"The partnership with GM exemplifies the power of aligning technical training with a company's evolving needs," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our work with GM has been pivotal in driving our growth across the commercial, government, and military technical training markets. Every day, we strive to earn and uphold GM's trust in V2X."

This ongoing collaboration is founded on a shared commitment to innovation in learning methods and training media. As a result, GM consistently leads the industry in the quality of facilities and resources dedicated to training, while achieving top-tier customer satisfaction ratings.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.