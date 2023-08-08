V2X Announces Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue of $977.9 million , up 10.2% y/y on a pro forma basis

Awarded significant bookings of $2.1 billion , driving backlog +10% sequentially to $13.0 billion

Reported operating income of $34.3 million ; adjusted operating income 1 of $70.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $76.4 million with a margin 1 of 7.8%

Diluted EPS of $0.06 ; adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.01

Improved net debt to EBITDA1 leverage ratio ~0.4x to 3.48x

2023 Guidance:

Increasing mid-point of 2023 revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted EPS1 guidance

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced second quarter 2023 financial results.

"V2X reported strong results in the second quarter with revenue increasing 10.2% year-over-year, on a pro forma basis," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $76.4 million and 7.8% margin resulting from solid revenue volume and benefits from program performance. Bookings activity in the quarter was strong at $2.1 billion in awards to V2X. This yielded total backlog of $13.0 billion, representing 10% growth sequentially. Our new business and recompete wins in addition to scope expansion on existing programs bolster our backlog position and set us up for positive momentum leading into 2024. Furthermore, with over $5 billion in bids under evaluation and a 12-month pipeline of ~$19 billion, the outlook for V2X remains robust."

"Revenue growth in the quarter was generated by continued expansion on existing programs, contribution from new awards, as well as success in securing recompete wins late last year and in early 2023," said Mr. Prow. "Our teams continued to further drive momentum by successfully expanding work scope on our core programs. Several notable wins late last year and in the first half of 2023 have also helped to push revenue growth. We continue to experience growth in the Pacific or INDOPACOM, and see significant long-term opportunity to further support increasing mission requirements in the region."

Mr. Prow continued, "We were successful in capturing several key new business pursuits during the quarter. First, we were awarded a $100 million five-year task order with the Department of State to provide logistics support internationally. This represents our most substantive and strategic win with the Department of State and is the culmination of a multi-year client engagement and targeted growth campaign. Our agility and high level of readiness to support mission requirements was a key strategic differentiator for V2X in this award. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity to leverage our comprehensive capabilities and footprint to further support the global missions of this important client. I am also pleased to announce that we are seeing results executing our sell through business model, which is leveraging our highly technical, development, integration, production, and modernization capabilities. During the quarter, V2X finalized three separate efforts with new clients that utilize our engineering, integration and manufacturing capabilities. We were also awarded an engineering development and prototyping effort with a new client that we believe will lead to new proprietary products with enduring follow-on business."

"In addition to new awards, during the second quarter, we were awarded over $520 million in recompetes," said Mr. Prow. "This includes an eight-year, $328 million contract with Naval Facilities Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast in support of the Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay. This contract includes all aspects of infrastructure sustainment, including the application of our unique converged solutions. We also secured a five-year recompete contract valued at over $122 million with NAVAIR Fleet Readiness Center Southwest for depot level maintenance support services. Transition to the new contract started in early July. These two recompete wins, along with our first quarter win of Naval Test Wing Pacific reflect the realization of our deliberate growth-oriented client campaign. These efforts are yielding growth, which further diversify our client portfolio. We are thrilled to have been selected for these important programs and remain focused on helping the Navy succeed with the missions that they serve."

Mr. Prow concluded, "We are harnessing the combined solutions of V2X and are seeing momentum that we believe will drive growth and create value. For example, V2X's robust modernization and sustainment capabilities are a significant differentiator and we are making excellent progress leveraging our engineering and manufacturing center of excellence. This includes opportunities such as modernizing and improving the effectiveness of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and further expanding our proprietary Gateway Mission Router 1000 across various platforms to provide cutting edge situational awareness in support of the DoD's Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

On July 5, 2022 ("Closing Date"), Vectrus, Inc. ("Vectrus") completed its merger (the "Merger") with Vertex Aerospace Services Holding Corp. ("Vertex"), thereby forming V2X, Inc. Second quarter 2022 "reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus from April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Vectrus results, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue of $977.9 million , up 10.2% y/y on a pro forma basis

, up 10.2% y/y on a pro forma basis Operating income of $34.3 million , including merger and integration related costs of $13.6 million , and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $22.6 million

, including merger and integration related costs of , and amortization of acquired intangible assets of Adjusted operating income 1 of $70.5 million

of Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $76.4 million with a 7.8% adjusted EBITDA margin 1

of with a 7.8% adjusted EBITDA margin Diluted EPS of $0.06

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.01

of Net debt as of June 30, 2023 of $1,176.6 million

of Total backlog as of June 30, 2023 of $13.0 billion

"Our financial results for the second quarter were impressive across the board," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Pro forma revenue increased 10.2% year-over-year to $977.9 million. Revenue growth was achieved via expansion on existing programs, the contribution from new business wins awarded in late 2022 and securing key recompete programs in the first half of 2023. Advancing and protecting our core in addition to growth through new pursuit wins is fundamental to V2X delivering on its commitments. To date in 2023, we have witnessed an acceleration of deliverables that were originally contemplated to be recognized in the second half of the year. The results this quarter represent achievement of expanding in our core markets and capturing new business with approximately $900 million in new contract awards in the first half of 2023."

For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $34.3 million and adjusted operating income1 of $70.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $76.4 million with a margin of 7.8%. First quarter diluted EPS was $0.06, due primarily to merger and integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter was $1.01.

Ms. Lynch continued, "At the end of the quarter, net debt for V2X was $1,176.6 million, a $112 million reduction from the prior quarter. Net consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (net leverage ratio) was 3.48x, representing a ~0.4x improvement over the prior quarter. We remain focused on reducing debt and expect that our leverage ratio will continue to improve in the second half of 2023."

"Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $116.6 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $10.9 million, adding back $7.3 million of M&A and integration costs, and removing the contribution of the master accounts receivable purchase or "MARPA" facility of $113 million," said Ms. Lynch.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2023, was $13.0 billion, increasing approximately $1.2 billion over last quarter reflecting successful expansion on existing programs along with significant new contract and recompete awards. Funded backlog was $3.1 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.3x.

2023 Guidance

Ms. Lynch concluded, "I am pleased with our results this quarter and for the first half of the year. Our teams continue to work together seamlessly, making notable progress on integration milestones while driving results across the board. As such, the Company is raising the mid-point of its 2023 revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted EPS1 guidance." Guidance for 2023 is as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts 2023 Guidance

(Updated) 2023 Mid-Point

(Updated) Revenue $3,850

$3,950 $3,900 Adjusted EBITDA1 $295

$310 $303 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.85

$4.30 $4.08 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1 $115

$135 $125

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "2023 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2023 performance outlook, revenue, contract opportunities, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1,

June 30,

July 1, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 977,852

$ 498,066

$ 1,921,312

$ 954,537 Cost of revenue

890,452

453,305

1,755,082

872,581 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

53,130

29,740

101,381

61,699 Operating income

34,270

15,021

64,849

20,257 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

(22,052)

— Interest expense, net

(31,950)

(1,963)

(63,694)

(3,643) Other expense, net

(311)

—

(311)

— Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

2,009

13,058

(21,208)

16,614 Income tax expense (benefit)

210

2,586

(5,527)

3,287 Net income (loss)

$ 1,799

$ 10,472

$ (15,681)

$ 13,327

















Earnings (loss) per share















Basic

$ 0.06

$ 0.89

$ (0.51)

$ 1.13 Diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.88

$ (0.51)

$ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,033

11,826

30,981

11,793 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,605

11,954

30,981

11,917

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 70,314

$ 116,067 Receivables

746,562

728,582 Prepaid expenses

77,724

74,234 Other current assets

23,906

13,049 Total current assets

918,506

931,932 Property, plant, and equipment, net

82,284

78,715 Goodwill

1,656,965

1,653,822 Intangible assets, net

452,739

497,951 Right-of-use assets

46,017

52,825 Other non-current assets

22,245

17,858 Total non-current assets

2,260,250

2,301,171 Total Assets

$ 3,178,756

$ 3,233,103 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 416,424

$ 406,706 Compensation and other employee benefits

145,000

168,038 Short-term debt

15,500

11,850 Other accrued liabilities

255,408

196,538 Total current liabilities

832,332

783,132 Long-term debt, net

1,190,023

1,262,811 Deferred tax liabilities

13,773

15,813 Operating lease liabilities

35,490

41,083 Other non-current liabilities

114,420

133,185 Total non-current liabilities

1,353,706

1,452,892 Total liabilities

2,186,038

2,236,024 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and

outstanding

—

— Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,081 and 30,470 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

311

305 Additional paid in capital

754,096

748,877 Retained earnings

237,743

253,424 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

568

(5,527) Total shareholders' equity

992,718

997,079 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,178,756

$ 3,233,103

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Operating activities







Net (loss) income

$ (15,681)

$ 13,327 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

11,326

3,238 Amortization of intangible assets

45,211

4,423 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

522

(15) Stock-based compensation

20,446

4,725 Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,692

388 Loss on extinguishment of debt

22,052

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(20,404)

(29,302) Prepaid expenses

(1,645)

(5,321) Other assets

436

5,185 Accounts payable

7,647

32,470 Deferred taxes

(5,143)

— Compensation and other employee benefits

(23,150)

2,507 Other liabilities

31,831

(11,989) Net cash provided by operating activities

78,140

19,636 Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets

(11,543)

(3,492) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

5

18 Contribution to joint venture

—

(2,113) Net cash used in investing activities

(11,538)

(5,587) Financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

250,000

— Repayments of long-term debt

(424,888)

(5,200) Proceeds from revolver

552,750

392,000 Repayments of revolver

(467,750)

(402,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

6

370 Payment of debt issuance costs

(7,507)

(458) Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt

(1,600)

— Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(14,618)

(1,696) Net cash used in financing activities

(113,607)

(16,984) Exchange rate effect on cash

1,252

(507) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(45,753)

(3,442) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

116,067

38,513 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 70,314

$ 35,071









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 58,300

$ 3,409 Income taxes paid

$ 2,707

$ 6,112 Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 1,813

$ 13

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and pro forma revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and pro forma revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Pro forma revenue is defined as the combined results of our operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2022 as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2021 .

is defined as the combined results of our operations for the three months ended and as if the Merger had occurred on . Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Cash interest, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.

is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

In this document, the Company presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. The Company does not provide outlook on a GAAP basis because the items that the Company excludes from GAAP to calculate the comparable non-GAAP measure can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of the Company's routine operating activities. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on outlook done on a GAAP basis. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP measures could significantly impact the Company's fiscal 2023 GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Tables

($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 498,066

$ 977,852

$ 954,537

$ 1,921,312 Operating income $ 15,021

$ 34,270

$ 20,257

$ 64,849 Plus:













Depreciation expense 1,647

5,914

3,238

11,326 Amortization of intangible assets 2,122

22,605

4,423

45,211 M&A, integration and related costs 5,879

13,642

14,947

23,056 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,669

$ 76,431

$ 42,865

$ 144,442 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.0 %

7.8 %

4.5 %

7.5 % Minus:













Cash interest expense, net 1,779

29,771

3,255

59,002 Income tax expense, as adjusted 4,206

8,564

7,196

15,129 Depreciation expense 1,647

5,914

3,238

11,326 Other expense, net —

311

—

311 Adjusted net income $ 17,037

$ 31,871

$ 29,176

$ 58,674

($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2023 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.88

$ 0.06

$ 1.12

$ (0.51) Plus:













M&A, integration and related costs 0.39

0.34

1.01

0.57 Amortization of intangible assets 0.14

0.56

0.30

1.13 Amortization of debt issuance costs and

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.01

0.05

0.03

0.67 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.42

$ 1.01

$ 2.46

$ 1.86















Average shares outstanding













Basic, as reported 11,826

31,033

11,793

30,981 Diluted, as reported 11,954

31,605

11,917

30,981 Adjusted diluted 11,954

31,605

11,917

31,449

Pro Forma Revenue Growth





Three Months Ended ($M)

June 30, 2023





Revenue

$ 977.9









Three Months Ended ($M)

July 1, 2022





Pro forma Revenue

$ 887.4





Pro forma Revenue

Growth $

$ 90.5 Pro forma Revenue

Growth %

10.2 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented

below was as follows:

Revenue by Client

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1,



June 30,

July 1,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 %

2023 % 2022 % Army

$ 393,499 40 % $ 326,756 66 %

$ 784,002 41 % $ 606,869 64 % Navy

293,198 30 % 64,885 13 %

585,888 30 % 140,102 15 % Air Force

154,001 16 % 68,457 14 %

283,982 15 % 129,930 13 % Other

137,154 14 % 37,968 7 %

267,440 14 % 77,636 8 % Total revenue

$ 977,852

$ 498,066



$ 1,921,312

$ 954,537











Revenue by Contract Type

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1,



June 30,

July 1,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 %

2023 % 2022 % Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable

$ 507,282 52 % $ 355,559 71 %

$ 1,019,217 53 % $ 666,653 70 % Firm-fixed-price

438,684 45 % 128,348 26 %

834,891 44 % 256,352 27 % Time-and-materials

31,886 3 % 14,159 3 %

67,204 3 % 31,532 3 % Total revenue

$ 977,852

$ 498,066



$ 1,921,312

$ 954,537



Revenue by Contract Relationship

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1,



June 30,

July 1,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 %

2023 % 2022 % Prime contractor

$ 916,060 94 % $ 468,453 94 %

$ 1,795,239 93 % $ 895,546 94 % Subcontractor

61,792 6 % 29,613 6 %

126,073 7 % 58,991 6 % Total revenue

$ 977,852

$ 498,066



$ 1,921,312

$ 954,537



Revenue by Geographic Region

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

July 1,



June 30,

July 1,

(In thousands)

2023 % 2022 %

2023 % 2022 % United States

$ 578,514 59 % $ 158,719 32 %

$ 1,127,284 59 % $ 325,454 34 % Middle East

279,083 28 % 250,222 50 %

560,204 29 % 485,313 51 % Asia

65,533 7 % 46,386 9 %

129,850 7 % 62,592 7 % Europe

54,722 6 % 42,739 9 %

103,974 5 % 81,178 8 % Total revenue

$ 977,852

$ 498,066



$ 1,921,312

$ 954,537



