V2X Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

06 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET
Third Quarter 2023 Summary
- Reported record revenues of $1.0 billion, up 5% y/y
- Awarded bookings of $1.3 billion, increasing backlog to a record high of $13.3 billion
- Reported operating income of $21.0 million; adjusted operating income1 of $59.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $64.7 million with a margin1 of 6.5%
- Diluted EPS1 of ($0.21); Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.73
- Reported year-to-date cash flow from operations of $135.2 million, and reduced net debt $88.9 million
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced third quarter 2023 financial results.
"We achieved record revenue in the third quarter of approximately $1 billion, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our clients and the missions we support," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Bookings activity in the quarter was strong at $1.3 billion in awards. This yielded total backlog of $13.3 billion, an all-time high for the company and provides solid revenue visibility moving into 2024. Importantly, we are executing the "Expand the Base" component of our strategic framework and were successful in achieving extended scope through client engagement initiatives on existing business, which has yielded $332 million of awards in the quarter and $1.2 billion year-to-date. We are also leveraging our converged capabilities to pursue new business and currently have a robust pipeline of opportunities, which includes ~$19 billion of bids we plan to submit over the next twelve months and over $6 billion submitted and in evaluation."
Mr. Prow continued, "During the quarter, we had notable success capturing several key pursuits that are representative of V2X's differentiated ability to deliver technology and operational solutions across the mission lifecycle. For example, we secured a $190 million five-year, fixed price contract to continue providing training and range operations services to the U.S. Army in the Middle East. Our team will provide training support services as well as instruction, operation, and maintenance of training aids, devices, simulators, and simulations; fixed ranges; deployable ranges; and numerous training facilities. This successful capture leverages our decades of experience providing high consequence training as well as our global scale and will allow V2X to bring our Army client unparalleled service delivery in support of enhancing the warfighting skills via the use of live and virtual training. We continue to invest in the future and are developing the next generation of training capabilities, techniques, and enablers."
"We have also made remarkable progress organically growing V2X's environmental capabilities and were recently awarded an $85 million two-year contract to support the recovery and remediation of drinking water. This win builds on V2X's original work to support the Department of Defense with the establishment of a water supply system for military housing at Red Hill, Hawaii. Our ability to deliver solutions that generate tangible results and public health benefits have led to incremental work and are now helping to deliver safe drinking water to the local communities. We have also successfully leveraged this capability to win similar work in Japan. We are proud to be supporting such an important environmental mission and believe there is significant opportunity to expand our efforts to other geographic areas both within and outside of the Pacific region."
"Finally, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we were awarded a $458 million five-year, fixed price program to provide depot site standup as well as organizational, selected intermediate and limited depot level maintenance, and logistics support for the F-5 Adversary aircraft with the Navy and Marine Corps. The F-5 contract, combined with our Naval Test Wing Pacific and Atlantic awards, equates to over $1.7 billion in new work V2X has won with the U.S. Navy over the past ~18 months. I'd like to thank our teams for their commitment to delivering unique and value-added solutions that provide differentiation and enhanced client outcomes."
Mr. Prow concluded, "We are pleased with our continued revenue growth and record backlog which is supported by the momentum generated through our efforts to converge solutions across our clients' mission lifecycle. V2X is differentiating its capability offerings through the intersection of technology and operations, which we believe will continue to create value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
- Revenue of $1.0 billion, up 4.5% y/y
- Operating income of $21.0 million, including merger and integration related costs of $15.8 million, and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $22.6 million
- Adjusted operating income1 of $59.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $64.7 million with a 6.5% adjusted EBITDA margin1
- Diluted EPS1 of ($0.21); Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $0.73
- Net debt as of September 29, 2023 of $1.1 billion
- Total backlog as of September 29, 2023 of $13.3 billion
"V2X reported revenue of $1.0 billion in the quarter, which represents 4.5% year-over-year growth," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Revenue growth in the quarter was achieved through continued program execution on existing programs, plus the phase-in of recent awards, including our first task order win with the Department of State, which reached full operational capability approximately two weeks ahead of schedule and has since expanded in size. We were also successful in continuing to defend our core and have won over $1 billion in recompete programs year to date."
"For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $21.0 million and adjusted operating income1 of $59.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $64.7 million with a margin of 6.5%, which was influenced by contract mix and performance on certain integrated electronic security programs. Third quarter diluted EPS was ($0.21), due primarily to merger and integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter was $0.73."
"Cash generation was strong and net cash provided by operating activities was $135.2 million year to date. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 year to date was $83.6 million, adding back $20.9 million of M&A and integration costs with $13.4 million of CARES act payments, and removing the contribution of the master accounts receivable purchase or MARPA facility of $85.8 million."
"At the end of the quarter, net debt for V2X was $1,131.8 million. Our solid cash generation has enabled V2X to reduce its total debt by $88.9 million year to date. Net consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (net leverage ratio) was 3.46x. Additionally, our strong fundamentals and cash flow profile allowed us to reprice our Term Loan B shortly after the quarter close. We expect the new pricing to reduce annual interest expense by $2 million," said Mr. Mural.
Total backlog as of September 29, 2023, was $13.3 billion. Funded backlog was $3.2 billion. Bookings in the quarter were $1.3 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.3x. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.1x.
2023 Guidance
Mr. Mural concluded, "Based on what we are seeing in the business we are raising the low end and mid-point of our full year revenue projections. Given third-quarter results and our outlook, we are lowering the ranges for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS. This change incorporates year-to-date results, including the program performance mentioned earlier and timing of activities associated with national security support. We are reaffirming guidance for adjusted net cash provided by operating activities." The Company is adjusting its 2023 guidance and is as follows:
|
$ millions, except for per share amounts
|
2023 Guidance
|
2023 Mid-Point
|
Revenue
|
$3,900
|
$3,950
|
$3,925
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$285
|
$295
|
$290
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
|
$3.50
|
$3.75
|
$3.62
|
Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1
|
$115
|
$135
|
$125
Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-3982, while international participants may dial 201-493-6780. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/gAed3AVKra2
A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 20, 2023, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13742132.
Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the company's website at https://gov2x.com/. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.
Footnotes:
1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.
About V2X
V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.
The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "2023 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2023 performance outlook, revenue, contract opportunities, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
V2X, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
|
Cost of revenue
|
930,828
|
861,073
|
2,685,910
|
1,733,654
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
49,640
|
92,596
|
151,021
|
154,295
|
Operating income
|
21,039
|
4,487
|
85,888
|
24,744
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(22,052)
|
—
|
Interest expense, net
|
(30,252)
|
(27,265)
|
(93,946)
|
(30,908)
|
Other expense, net
|
(2,024)
|
—
|
(2,335)
|
—
|
Loss from operations before income taxes
|
(11,237)
|
(22,778)
|
(32,445)
|
(6,164)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(4,837)
|
(5,739)
|
(10,364)
|
(2,453)
|
Net loss
|
$ (6,400)
|
$ (17,039)
|
$ (22,081)
|
$ (3,711)
|
Loss per share
|
Basic
|
$ (0.21)
|
$ (0.57)
|
$ (0.71)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.21)
|
$ (0.57)
|
$ (0.71)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
31,179
|
29,830
|
31,048
|
17,806
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
31,179
|
29,830
|
31,048
|
17,806
|
V2X, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
September 29,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 78,259
|
$ 116,067
|
Receivables
|
715,381
|
728,582
|
Prepaid expenses
|
80,816
|
74,234
|
Other current assets
|
19,623
|
13,049
|
Total current assets
|
894,079
|
931,932
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
82,903
|
78,715
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,965
|
1,653,822
|
Intangible assets, net
|
430,133
|
497,951
|
Right-of-use assets
|
43,072
|
52,825
|
Other non-current assets
|
19,343
|
17,858
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,232,416
|
2,301,171
|
Total Assets
|
$ 3,126,495
|
$ 3,233,103
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 437,563
|
$ 406,706
|
Compensation and other employee benefits
|
139,401
|
168,038
|
Short-term debt
|
15,500
|
11,850
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
237,890
|
196,538
|
Total current liabilities
|
830,354
|
783,132
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,153,082
|
1,262,811
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9,090
|
15,813
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
35,113
|
41,083
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
109,765
|
133,185
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
1,307,050
|
1,452,892
|
Total liabilities
|
2,137,404
|
2,236,024
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,186,590 and
|
312
|
305
|
Additional paid in capital
|
756,781
|
748,877
|
Retained earnings
|
231,343
|
253,424
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
655
|
(5,527)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
989,091
|
997,079
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 3,126,495
|
$ 3,233,103
|
V2X, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Operating activities
|
Net loss
|
$ (22,081)
|
$ (3,711)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation expense
|
16,532
|
8,663
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
67,818
|
28,597
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
625
|
59
|
Stock-based compensation
|
26,809
|
18,800
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
6,875
|
3,903
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
22,052
|
—
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
9,647
|
(10,635)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(5,067)
|
(4,142)
|
Other assets
|
13,196
|
215
|
Accounts payable
|
28,094
|
52,444
|
Deferred taxes
|
(9,887)
|
—
|
Compensation and other employee benefits
|
(28,620)
|
22,038
|
Other liabilities
|
9,182
|
(24,672)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
135,175
|
91,559
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of capital assets
|
(16,559)
|
(8,231)
|
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
|
16
|
20
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
194,431
|
Distribution from joint venture
|
834
|
—
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(15,709)
|
186,220
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
250,000
|
—
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(428,763)
|
(58,363)
|
Proceeds from revolver
|
719,750
|
392,000
|
Repayments of revolver
|
(669,750)
|
(495,000)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
7
|
370
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(7,507)
|
(2,324)
|
Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt
|
(1,600)
|
—
|
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
|
(17,871)
|
(1,934)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(155,734)
|
(165,251)
|
Exchange rate effect on cash
|
(1,540)
|
(3,668)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(37,808)
|
108,860
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
116,067
|
38,513
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$ 78,259
|
$ 147,373
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
$ 89,635
|
$ 27,035
|
Income taxes paid
|
$ 5,242
|
$ 10,344
|
Purchase of capital assets on account
|
$ 2,882
|
$ 438
|
Common stock issued for business acquisition
|
$ —
|
$ 630,636
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and pro forma revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and pro forma revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Pro forma revenue is defined as the combined results of our operations as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2021.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- Cash interest, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.
- Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.
- Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.
In this document, the Company presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. The Company does not provide outlook on a GAAP basis because the items that the Company excludes from GAAP to calculate the comparable non-GAAP measure can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of the Company's routine operating activities. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on outlook done on a GAAP basis. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP could significantly impact the Company's fiscal 2023 GAAP results.
Non-GAAP Tables
|
($K, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
Revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (6,400)
|
$ (17,039)
|
$ (22,081)
|
$ (3,711)
|
Plus:
|
Income tax benefit
|
(4,837)
|
(5,739)
|
(10,364)
|
(2,453)
|
Other expense, net
|
2,024
|
—
|
2,335
|
—
|
Interest expense, net
|
30,252
|
27,265
|
93,946
|
30,908
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
22,052
|
—
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
22,607
|
24,174
|
67,818
|
28,597
|
M&A, integration, and related costs
|
15,824
|
45,931
|
41,565
|
60,878
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$ 59,470
|
$ 74,592
|
$ 195,271
|
$ 114,219
|
Plus:
|
Depreciation expense
|
5,206
|
5,425
|
16,532
|
8,663
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 64,676
|
$ 80,017
|
$ 211,803
|
$ 122,882
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
6.5 %
|
8.4 %
|
7.2 %
|
6.4 %
|
Minus:
|
Cash interest expense, net
|
28,069
|
23,750
|
87,071
|
27,005
|
Income tax expense, as adjusted
|
5,937
|
9,633
|
26,329
|
16,751
|
Depreciation expense
|
5,206
|
5,425
|
16,532
|
8,663
|
Other expense, net
|
2,024
|
—
|
2,335
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 23,440
|
$ 41,209
|
$ 79,536
|
$ 70,463
|
($K, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ (0.21)
|
$ (0.57)
|
$ (0.71)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Plus:
|
M&A, integration and related costs
|
0.37
|
1.20
|
0.97
|
2.69
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.52
|
0.63
|
1.58
|
1.26
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and
|
0.05
|
0.09
|
0.67
|
0.17
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 2.51
|
$ 3.91
|
Average shares outstanding
|
Basic, as reported
|
31,179
|
29,830
|
31,048
|
17,806
|
Diluted, as reported
|
31,179
|
29,830
|
31,048
|
17,806
|
Adjusted diluted
|
31,761
|
30,172
|
31,520
|
18,020
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
|
Revenue by Client
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
Army
|
$ 412,841
|
41 %
|
$ 352,923
|
37 %
|
$ 1,196,843
|
41 %
|
$ 959,792
|
50 %
|
Navy
|
311,088
|
31 %
|
270,071
|
28 %
|
896,976
|
31 %
|
410,173
|
21 %
|
Air Force
|
134,728
|
13 %
|
165,085
|
17 %
|
418,710
|
14 %
|
295,015
|
15 %
|
Other
|
142,850
|
15 %
|
170,077
|
18 %
|
410,290
|
14 %
|
247,713
|
14 %
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
|
Revenue by Contract Type
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable
|
$ 570,402
|
57 %
|
$ 505,743
|
53 %
|
$ 1,589,619
|
54 %
|
$ 1,172,397
|
61 %
|
Firm-fixed-price
|
402,219
|
40 %
|
416,618
|
43 %
|
1,237,110
|
42 %
|
672,970
|
35 %
|
Time-and-materials
|
28,886
|
3 %
|
35,795
|
4 %
|
96,090
|
4 %
|
67,326
|
4 %
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
|
Revenue by Contract Relationship
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
Prime contractor
|
$ 945,669
|
94 %
|
$ 886,415
|
93 %
|
$ 2,740,908
|
94 %
|
$ 1,781,961
|
93 %
|
Subcontractor
|
55,838
|
6 %
|
71,741
|
7 %
|
181,911
|
6 %
|
130,732
|
7 %
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
|
Revenue by Geographic Region
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
September 29,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
2023
|
%
|
2022
|
%
|
United States
|
$ 571,405
|
57 %
|
$ 582,817
|
61 %
|
$ 1,698,689
|
58 %
|
$ 908,271
|
47 %
|
Middle East
|
305,918
|
31 %
|
261,997
|
27 %
|
866,122
|
30 %
|
747,310
|
39 %
|
Asia
|
63,259
|
6 %
|
50,673
|
5 %
|
193,109
|
7 %
|
113,265
|
6 %
|
Europe
|
60,925
|
6 %
|
62,669
|
7 %
|
164,899
|
5 %
|
143,847
|
8 %
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,001,507
|
$ 958,156
|
$ 2,922,819
|
$ 1,912,693
CONTACT:
V2X, Inc.
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
[email protected]
SOURCE V2X, Inc.
Share this article