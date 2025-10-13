V2X Appoints Jeff Cheatham as Vice President of Contracts and Subcontracts

RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), today announced the appointment of Jeff Cheatham as Vice President of Contracts and Subcontracts. In this role, Cheatham will oversee all contract strategy, negotiation, and administration activities across the enterprise, ensuring excellence in execution, compliance, and customer engagement in support of V2X's global operations. He will report to V2X General Counsel, Jeremy Nance.

Cheatham brings more than 25 years of experience in federal contracting, procurement, and business leadership. He joins V2X from Peraton, where he most recently served as Vice President of Contracts. Throughout his career, he has successfully led large-scale contracts organizations, negotiated multi-billion-dollar agreements, and implemented strategic initiatives that strengthened operational performance and profitability.

"Jeff's extensive experience and leadership in contracts and procurement make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Jeremy Nance, General Counsel at V2X. "His proven ability to drive operational excellence and foster collaboration across complex organizations aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver trusted, innovative solutions to our customers worldwide."

Cheatham holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, cum laude, from George Mason University.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

