V2X Delivers Solid Third Quarter Results with Record Revenue

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Record revenue of $1.17 billion, up 8% y/y

Net income of $24.6 million; Adjusted net income 1 of $43.7 million, up 6% y/y

of $43.7 million, up 6% y/y Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $85.2 million, with a margin of 7.3%

of $85.2 million, with a margin of 7.3% Diluted EPS of $0.77; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.37, up 6% y/y

of $1.37, up 6% y/y Repurchased $10 million of shares in the quarter

Closed acquisition of specialized intelligence business, increasing addressable market

Guidance

Raising mid-point for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted EPS1; lowering adjusted operating cash flow1

RESTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced third quarter 2025 financial results. "Our third quarter results demonstrate our continued focus on operational and strategic execution," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The trends in our business remain positive and are being driven by continued demand for mission readiness solutions."

Mr. Wensinger continued, "Our differentiated capabilities and alignment to customer priorities were proven firsthand through several new awards during the quarter. This includes an award to deliver counter-UAS capabilities via our Tempest platform. Tempest is a rugged, commercially based combat vehicle engineered to detect, engage, and defeat various UAS. The platform, which went from idea to fielding in a matter of months, illustrates our unique ability to deliver rapid prototyping solutions that improve mission success on the modern battlefield. We were also awarded a $425 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to modernize and upgrade F-16 cockpit displays for the U.S. Air Force. This is a great example of how smart modernization can deliver immediate mission enhancement at significantly lower cost than full replacement."

Mr. Wensinger concluded, "Our results and awards demonstrate the value that V2X brings to our customers. We are further building on that value and during the quarter completed a strategic acquisition that brings new capabilities and access to new opportunities in the intelligence community. We are also accelerating our innovation strategy through new partnerships with top tier technology providers in the areas of AI and smart readiness. This is representative of how we are executing our strategy and advancing V2X to be a leader in data-enabled mission solutions across all domains."

____________________ 1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

"Revenue grew 8% year-over-year in the third quarter to $1.17 billion," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The performance in the third quarter reflects both continued demand for our solutions and our focus on execution. I'm proud of what our team has achieved thus far in 2025 and believe it positions us well as we look ahead."

"For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $55.7 million, an increase of $5.8 million or 12% from the prior year. Adjusted operating income1 was $79.6 million, an increase of $2.7 million dollars or 4% from the prior year. V2X delivered adjusted EBITDA1 of $85.2 million, with a margin of 7.3%. Net income for the quarter was $24.6 million, an increase of $9.6 million or 63% from the prior year. Adjusted net income1 was $43.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million dollars or 6% year-over-year. Third quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.77. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter was $1.37, an increase of 6% year-over-year."

"Third quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $39.4 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $35.8 million."

Mr. Mural continued, "Last quarter we outlined the key components of our capital allocation strategy, which focused on accelerating value creation. I'm pleased to report that during the third quarter we put that strategy into action by repurchasing $10 million of shares and completing a strategic acquisition. These were great first steps in our capital deployment journey, which we believe will yield strong returns for shareholders."

2025 Guidance

Mr. Mural concluded, "Given our performance to date and the trends in our business we're increasing the midpoint of our revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted EPS1 guidance. Although we have not seen a material impact from the government shutdown to date, we are proactively lowering the midpoint of adjusted net cash provided by operating activites1 to account for potential temporary delays in collections. I want to emphasize this is merely timing related and not indicative of a change in our underlying business."

Guidance is as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts Prior 2025 Guidance Updated 2025 Guidance Revenue $4,375 $4,500 $4,425 $4,500 Adjusted EBITDA1 $305 $320 $312 $320 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $4.65 $4.95 $4.85 $5.05 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1 $150 $170 $120 $150

The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the foregoing forward-looking non-GAAP measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 3, 2025. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/80dR21K5Yr9.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 17, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10202916.

Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the Company's website at https://gov2x.com. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to our future performance and capabilities; all of the statements and items listed under "2025 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance; our belief that prior performance provides substantial visibility for future performance; market trends; product development; capital deployment; statements about the benefits and expectations with respect to the strategic acquisition; and our belief that our innovation strategy, visibility, and targeted growth opportunities provide substantial opportunities for value creation.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27,

September 26,

September 27, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656

$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403 Cost of revenue

1,072,632

990,220

2,993,049

2,928,858 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

38,836

41,549

125,434

127,901 Operating income

55,669

49,887

142,907

107,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

(2,527)

(1,998) Interest expense, net

(19,961)

(27,152)

(60,278)

(83,533) Other expense, net

(2,962)

(3,198)

(7,836)

(9,566) Income from operations before income taxes

32,746

19,537

72,266

12,547 Income tax expense

8,141

4,486

17,163

2,896 Net income

$ 24,605

$ 15,051

$ 55,103

$ 9,651

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.78

$ 0.48

$ 1.74

$ 0.31 Diluted

$ 0.77

$ 0.47

$ 1.73

$ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,617

31,550

31,634

31,458 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,856

31,973

31,881

31,921

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













September 26,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 182,318

$ 268,321 Receivables

773,287

710,068 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

143,022

124,081 Total current assets

1,098,627

1,102,470 Property, plant, and equipment, net

57,597

62,001 Goodwill

1,676,926

1,656,926 Intangible assets, net

262,825

323,068 Right-of-use assets

38,202

37,774 Other non-current assets

43,633

46,604 Total non-current assets

2,079,183

2,126,373 Total Assets

$ 3,177,810

$ 3,228,843 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 487,176

$ 547,568 Compensation and other employee benefits

156,858

166,918 Short-term debt

14,935

20,003 Other accrued liabilities

255,295

261,735 Total current liabilities

914,264

996,224 Long-term debt, net

1,089,307

1,087,484 Deferred tax liabilities

12,500

20,983 Operating lease liabilities

33,163

33,811 Other non-current liabilities

48,928

64,189 Total non-current liabilities

1,183,898

1,206,467 Total liabilities

2,098,162

2,202,691 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,731,719 and 31,560,490 shares issued as of September 26, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

317

316 Treasury stock, at cost - 200,000 and no shares as of September 26, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(10,056)

— Additional paid in capital

776,415

769,719 Retained earnings

320,638

265,535 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,666)

(9,418) Total shareholders' equity

1,079,648

1,026,152 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,177,810

$ 3,228,843

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27, (In thousands)

2025

2024 Operating activities







Net income

$ 55,103

$ 9,651 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

12,468

16,442 Amortization of intangible assets

67,726

68,252 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

3,676

2,073 Impairment of non-operating long-lived asset

—

2,192 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

826

1,170 Stock-based compensation

9,121

12,874 Deferred taxes

(9,077)

72 Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,588

5,717 Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,527

1,998 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(58,473)

(25,614) Other assets

(15,473)

(70,827) Accounts payable

(63,230)

66,101 Compensation and other employee benefits

(10,583)

(42,417) Other liabilities

(26,683)

(16,581) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(27,484)

31,103 Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets

(9,660)

(10,700) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

2,285

14 Acquisitions of businesses

(27,500)

(16,939) Net cash used in investing activities

(34,875)

(27,625) Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(7,546)

(7,669) Proceeds from revolver

459,000

1,009,250 Repayments of revolver

(459,000)

(1,009,250) Proceeds from stock awards and stock options

558

154 Purchase of treasury stock

(10,000)

— Payment of debt issuance costs

(3,909)

(1,188) Payments of employee withholding taxes on stock-based compensation

(2,982)

(8,036) Net cash used in financing activities

(23,879)

(16,739) Exchange rate effect on cash

235

467 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(86,003)

(12,794) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

268,321

72,651 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 182,318

$ 59,857









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 52,587

$ 74,774 Income taxes paid

$ 6,435

$ 9,167 Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 768

$ 90 Purchase of treasury stock on account

$ 56

$ —

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. Backlog is the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and adjusted operating cash flow to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio, and adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.

is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted net cash provided by ( used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

Non-GAAP Tables

($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024 Revenue $ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656

$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403 Net income $ 24,605

$ 15,051

$ 55,103

$ 9,651 Plus:













Income tax expense 8,141

4,486

17,163

2,896 Other expense, net 2,962

3,198

7,836

9,566 Interest expense, net 19,961

27,152

60,278

83,533 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

2,527

1,998 Operating income $ 55,669

$ 49,887

$ 142,907

$ 107,644 Plus:













Amortization of intangible assets 22,601

22,727

67,726

68,252 M&A, integration and related costs 1,370

4,319

7,775

29,644 Adjusted operating income $ 79,640

$ 76,933

$ 218,407

$ 205,540 Plus:













Depreciation and CCA amortization 5,517

5,759

16,144

18,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,156

$ 82,692

$ 234,552

$ 224,055 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.3 %

7.6 %

7.2 %

7.1 % Minus:













Cash interest expense, net 18,405

25,598

55,690

77,816 Income tax expense, as adjusted 14,620

6,887

37,169

24,187 Depreciation and CCA amortization 5,517

5,759

16,144

18,515 Other expense, net, as adjusted 2,962

3,198

8,086

7,373 Adjusted net income $ 43,653

$ 41,250

$ 117,463

$ 96,163















($K, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

$ 0.47

$ 1.73

$ 0.30 Plus:













M&A, integration and related costs 0.03

0.14

0.18

0.75 Amortization of intangible assets 0.53

0.63

1.61

1.72 Amortization of debt issuance costs and

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.04

0.05

0.17

0.19 FMV land impairment $ —

0.00

$ —

0.06 Gain on acquisition, net 0.00

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.37

$ 1.29

$ 3.68

$ 3.01















Average shares outstanding:













Basic, as reported 31,617

31,550

31,634

31,458 Diluted, as reported 31,856

31,973

31,881

31,921 Adjusted diluted 31,856

31,973

31,881

31,921

Non-GAAP Tables

($K) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 39,448

62,654

(27,484)

31,103 Plus:













M&A, integration, and related payments 1,298

13,009

12,060

25,044 MARPA facility activity (4,991)

54,471

(8,641)

(63,348) Adjusted operating cash flow 35,755

130,134

(24,064)

(7,201)

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by customer, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Customer





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27,

%

September 26,

September 27,

% (In thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Army

$ 449,031

$ 455,877

(1.5) %

$ 1,348,610

$ 1,345,997

0.2 % Navy

390,542

366,217

6.6 %

1,090,936

1,037,425

5.2 % Air Force

167,571

121,863

37.5 %

374,519

367,899

1.8 % Other

159,993

137,699

16.2 %

447,325

413,082

8.3 % Total revenue

$ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656





$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403





Revenue by Contract Type





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27,

%

September 26,

September 27,

% (In thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable

$ 702,557

$ 649,925

8.1 %

$ 1,973,210

$ 1,850,584

6.6 % Firm-fixed-price

436,528

403,132

8.3 %

1,205,705

1,229,565

(1.9) % Time-and-materials

28,052

28,599

(1.9) %

82,475

84,254

(2.1) % Total revenue

$ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656





$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403





Revenue by Contract Relationship





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27,

%

September 26,

September 27,

% (In thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Prime contractor

$ 1,109,660

$ 1,021,497

8.6 %

$ 3,081,746

$ 2,972,773

3.7 % Subcontractor

57,477

60,159

(4.5) %

179,644

191,630

(6.3) % Total revenue

$ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656





$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403





Revenue by Geographic Region





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 26,

September 27,

%

September 26,

September 27,

% (In thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change United States

$ 684,659

$ 604,872

13.2 %

$ 1,894,474

$ 1,728,480

9.6 % Middle East

344,605

346,527

(0.6) %

983,267

1,050,888

(6.4) % Asia

81,417

82,907

(1.8) %

234,188

236,371

(0.9) % Europe

56,456

47,350

19.2 %

149,461

148,664

0.5 % Total revenue

$ 1,167,137

$ 1,081,656





$ 3,261,390

$ 3,164,403





SOURCE V2X, Inc.