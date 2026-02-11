V2X Awarded $100M In National Security Contracts

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) was awarded $100 million in classified contracts during the fourth quarter of 2025 to support a broad range of national security missions for multiple U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. The awards include services and solutions in the areas of cyber operations, special systems integration, unique facility solutions and contested logistics.

"These awards demonstrate the trust national security agencies place in V2X and our deep expertise in intelligence and cyber operations," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are purposefully growing our presence in this sector and remain dedicated to supporting expanded C5ISR missions."

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

