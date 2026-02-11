V2X Awarded $100M In National Security Contracts

News provided by

V2X, Inc.

Feb 11, 2026, 07:30 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) was awarded $100 million in classified contracts during the fourth quarter of 2025 to support a broad range of national security missions for multiple U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. The awards include services and solutions in the areas of cyber operations, special systems integration, unique facility solutions and contested logistics.

"These awards demonstrate the trust national security agencies place in V2X and our deep expertise in intelligence and cyber operations," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are purposefully growing our presence in this sector and remain dedicated to supporting expanded C5ISR missions."

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

V2X to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

V2X to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday,...
V2X to Deploy Secure, Responsible AI Solutions in Partnership with Google Public Sector

V2X to Deploy Secure, Responsible AI Solutions in Partnership with Google Public Sector

V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announces a key partnership with Google Public Sector to support modernization priorities across the U.S. Government....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics