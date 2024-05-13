V2X, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Jeremy Wensinger Appointed President and CEO, Succeeding Chuck Prow

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced today that Jeremy Wensinger has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, succeeding Chuck Prow. This appointment, which is effective as of June 17, 2024, is the result of a thorough Board-led succession planning process designed to ensure a smooth transition and continue V2X's positive business momentum.

Mr. Wensinger has had a highly distinguished 35-year career as a defense and government services industry executive. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Peraton Inc., a next-generation national security company providing solutions and services primarily to the U.S. government with $7 billion in annual revenue. Mr. Wensinger previously served in various leadership roles at Harris Corporation, Cobham PLC, and PAE Government Services, Inc. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated strong leadership and organizational management in driving organic growth, implementing strong business development processes and differentiated technology strategies, executing business integrations, and leading business improvement initiatives.

"Following a thorough process to identify our next CEO, the Board is confident that Jeremy is a strong, experienced leader for V2X's next chapter of growth," said Mary Howell, Chairman of V2X's Board of Directors. "He has a proven track record of delivering best-in-class financial and operational performance within the broad defense services and aerospace industry, as well as a strategic approach to managing businesses, building strong stakeholder relationships, and creating value."

Mr. Wensinger said, "I am honored to join the V2X team as CEO. I look forward to building on the considerable growth and operating improvements V2X has made, while taking a fresh look at the areas of the business where we can further capitalize on the full potential of our market opportunity. I am eager to begin working with the Board, leadership, and talented V2X team to execute on our strategic and financial goals and drive shareholder value."

"As the company nears the two-year anniversary of completing the transformational merger of Vectrus with Vertex to create the V2X platform, we thank Chuck for his dedication and valuable contributions," Mrs. Howell said. "During his tenure as CEO, the company delivered significant organic growth as well as further diversified its contract and customer base, established entirely new technological and service capabilities, and delivered an enhanced customer and employee experience. We look forward to building upon these successes."

"I would like to thank V2X's employees, as well as our clients and industry partners, for their trust and confidence in the journey which is now V2X," Mr. Prow said. "Leading the talented men and women of V2X, deployed globally in support of some of our nation's most critical missions, has been an honor and privilege."

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

