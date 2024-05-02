V2X Lands $88 Million Contract, Expanding Navy IT and Communications Support in the Pacific Region

MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is proud to announce it has been awarded a firm-fixed price contract valued at $88 million, including option periods. This contract supports the operation and maintenance of Navy communication, electronic, and computer systems in support of the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC).

The NCTAMS PAC serves as the principal Navy hub for communications in the Pacific, providing crucial command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence support to U.S. and allied forces across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

"This significant award not only enables V2X to continue our crucial support of the Navy's global communication networks, but it also highlights our expanding footprint and growing solutions in the Pacific region." said Chuck Prow President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are grateful for the Navy's trust in selecting us and look forward to delivering operational excellence while improving the security and efficiency of Navy communications."

Work under the contract will be primarily performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and Geraldton, Australia and runs through October 2029, including all option periods.

The contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month options, and a six-month extension option, as per federal regulations. The full execution of this contract, through October 2029, underscores V2X's commitment to long-term strategic support for the U.S. Navy's operational capabilities.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

