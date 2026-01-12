V2X Secures SHIELD IDIQ Contract from MDA to Support America's Golden Dome Defense System

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

Under this contract, valued with a ceiling of $151 billion, V2X will partner with the MDA and industry to accelerate the delivery of innovative defense capabilities across a range of mission areas. The SHIELD IDIQ is designed to support rapid innovative, scalable solutions, and advance technologies that strengthen national security and enhance defense readiness.

"The SHIELD IDIQ aligns directly with the work V2X is already performing to protect the nation. From supporting cornerstone sensor and missile defense programs like COBRA DANE and COBRA KING to enabling integrated defense operations worldwide, our teams deliver proven results every day," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "This award allows us to scale that impact in support of the Golden Dome initiative, strengthening national defense through our solutions."

Over decades of service, V2X has advanced critical capabilities through programs that ensure readiness and defense modernization. Initiatives such as COBRA DANE and COBRA KING highlight the company's expertise in early warning radar systems, sustainment, scalable integrations, and systems engineering, all of which directly support the goals of SHIELD and the Golden Dome American program.

The SHIELD award reinforces V2X's alignment with the Golden Dome American program, a key priority of the current Presidential Administration focused on modernizing U.S. defense posture, enabling layered deterrence, and addressing emerging threats. Offering technical expertise in areas like advanced analytics, rapid prototyping, and cybersecurity, V2X will contribute meaningful innovations to strengthen the nation's strategic defense.

For more information about how V2X supports the Golden Dome initiative and advances layered defense operations, visit gov2x.com/capabilities/golden-dome.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

