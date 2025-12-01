V2X to Modernize and Upgrade F-16 Cockpits Under $425 Million Award

Dec 01, 2025, 07:30 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), announced it has been awarded a 10-year, $425 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to modernize and upgrade cockpit displays for the U.S. Air Force F-16 fleet.

Under the contract, V2X will provide center display units (CDU's) full kits, line-replaceable units, shop-replaceable units, and related support hardware for the combat jet.

"This is a great example of how smart modernization can deliver immediate mission enhancement," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "By upgrading the F-16 cockpit display at a significantly lower cost than full replacement, we are strengthening the digital backbone of the aircraft and enhancing operational effectiveness for decades to come."

The award builds on past orders and represents the largest award we have received for the F-16 CDU program. V2X's approach to cockpit modernization delivers cost-effective technology insertion with minimal retrofit, ensuring enhanced combat effectiveness while reducing overall lifecycle costs.

Work will be performed at V2X's facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2035.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

