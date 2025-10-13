V2X to Showcase Advanced Mission Solutions and Debuts "Tempest" Mobile Fires Platform at AUSA 2025

RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) will showcase its mission-focused capabilities at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, taking place Monday, October 13 through Wednesday, October 15 in Washington, D.C.

At this year's event, V2X will highlight its integrated solutions that enhance U.S. Army readiness and support national security priorities. The company will debut "Tempest," a rugged, COTS-based Mobile Fires Platform engineered for rapid, limited-exposure missions on the modern battlefield. Built for power, flexibility, and speed, Tempest redefines readiness in motion.

V2X will also feature demonstrations of its Warfighter Training and Readiness Solutions, the Gateway Mission Router (GMR), and its collaboration with Bell on a solution for the U.S. Army's Flight School Next program, showcasing how V2X continues to drive readiness, modernization, and mission success.

Over the three-day event, V2X will demonstrate key solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Army and its mission partners at Booth #1405 in Exhibit Hall B.

Featured Solutions:

Tempest

Rugged COTS Vehicle with Dual Launchers and Advanced Counter-UAS

Tempest is a rugged, commercially based combat vehicle engineered for rapid, low-exposure missions. Outfitted with dual weapon launchers and a proven Counter-UAS capability, Tempest detects, engages, and defeats Class 2–3 UAS in adverse weather conditions—then withdraws before the enemy can cue effective counterfire. Stationary, trailer-mounted variants are also available for fixed-site defense.

Army Air-to-Ground Operations – Gateway Mission Router (GMR)

The GMR is a cyber-hardened, open-architecture solution that enhances air-to-ground operations and adapts to evolving mission requirements. Through intelligent routing of datalinks and platform capabilities, the GMR enables a comprehensive common operating picture, blending situational awareness and command-and-control data across multiple formats. New enhancements, including Wireless Intercom Capability and Maintenance Data Offload, expand GMR's functionality in support of the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

Army Aviation – Flight School Next

At Fort Novosel, the home of Army Aviation, V2X is collaborating with Bell Helicopter to support the U.S. Army's Flight School Next program, training the next generation of Army aviators. With decades of aircraft maintenance experience supporting high-OPTEMPO DoD aviation training programs, V2X is uniquely qualified to deliver mission-ready aircraft and sustainment support to Bell and the Aviation Center of Excellence.

Warfighter Training Readiness Solutions

V2X provides enterprise-wide support for the U.S. Army's Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS) network, offering flexible and scalable solutions that strengthen warfighter readiness. This initiative ensures that U.S. forces have access to the training and simulation tools needed to maintain mission readiness across all operational domains.

