V2X Wins $980 Million IDIQ Contract to Support Global Warfighter Test Systems

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded a position on the Automated Test Systems Division's (ATS) Multiple Award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

V2X will provide rapid, full lifecycle support for ATS used to sustain critical warfighter operations worldwide. These systems support a wide array of aircraft platforms, including fighter jets, bombers, cargo/airlift/tanker aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters. Users include the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Foreign Military Sales customers, amongst others.

"This award reflects our team's continued commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions that supports operational readiness," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "We are honored to contribute to the sustainment of vital test systems supporting the U.S. and allied partners around the world."

The IDIQ contract provides flexible support for both legacy and future ATS requirements, with a base ordering period of five years and an option to extend for an additional five years. V2X will maintain and sustain both commercial and noncommercial products across the ATS Division's portfolio.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

