V3Gate Earns Spot on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V3Gate announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized V3Gate #62 on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

V3Gate Ranked #62 on CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 List

V3Gate earned its place on this year's list through its continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions that help federal agencies modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and accelerate mission outcomes. By connecting government customers with leading technology partners and specialized expertise, V3Gate has continued to expand its impact across the public sector.

"Being recognized for the 7th year in a row on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list reflects the consistent growth and momentum V3Gate has built over the years," said Chris Hagerman, COO at V3Gate. "As we continue to expand our team with exceptional talent and deepen our relationships with customers and partners, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that help federal agencies achieve their most critical missions."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

The 2026 Solution Provider 500 list serves as a valuable resource for technology vendors, distributors, and end users seeking top-performing IT solution providers throughout North America. View the complete list HERE.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company helps federal agencies modernize and secure their IT environments through innovative technology solutions, strategic partnerships, and deep mission-focused expertise. V3Gate has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at www.v3gate.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

SOURCE V3gate, LLC