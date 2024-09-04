VA and the Ad Council Redefine Bravery in New Suicide Prevention PSAs

Latest Effort for "Don't Wait. Reach Out." Campaign Encourages Veterans to Lean on Their Loved Ones and Seek Help When Struggling, Including a New PSA Featuring the War And Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Suicide Prevention Month begins, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Ad Council today launched new public service advertisements (PSAs) for their national campaign: "Don't Wait. Reach Out." The initiative, which started in 2021, urges Veterans who are facing challenges to visit VA.gov/REACH, a comprehensive website that helps them access the many resources available.

"The Bravest Thing" :60s PSA

The new PSA, "The Bravest Thing," acknowledges that it can be hard for Veterans to reach out if they're struggling – but in the eyes of their loved ones, seeking help is an act of bravery. By featuring Veterans alongside their friends and family, the film encourages Veterans to open up if they're struggling and reminds everyone that they can play a role in supporting Veterans in their lives.

"When a Veteran is ready to reach out, VA is ready to provide services and support. One of the bravest things Veterans can do is ask for help," said Dr. Matthew Miller, Executive Director, VA Office of Suicide Prevention. "These new messages are powerful and compassionate additions to the Don't Wait. Reach Out. campaign that features the voices of loved ones, underscoring the vital role that family and friends play in supporting Veterans. We all play a role in suicide prevention and this call to action engages community and connections, which are crucial in preventing Veteran suicide. Through this campaign, we can spread hope that Veterans, and all of us, can overcome crises and difficult life challenges."

6,392 Veterans lost their lives to suicide in 2021, according to the latest data from the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. This data emphasizes the call to action for continued efforts in suicide prevention.

"This moving new work shows the depth of the bonds that Veterans share with their friends and family," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "We hope to remind Veterans and their loved ones how important and brave it is to reach out for support when things feel overwhelming."

The PSAs were created pro bono by advertising agency GSD&M and directed by writer and filmmaker Andre Muir in partnership with SMUGGLER. The new works will appear nationwide across donated media space and time, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home and print. Major media platforms have supported this effort since it began, such as FOX, Meta, Reddit, Twitch, Yahoo! and YouTube. The PSAs will also be distributed across the Ad Council's network of more than 1,850 broadcast TV stations throughout the country.

"These powerful stories reveal how the loved ones of Veterans often become their strongest supporters, motivating them to seek help," said Bo Bradbury, SVP and managing director at GSD&M. "With 'The Bravest Thing,' we aim to ensure that both Veterans and their loved ones use the available resources and feel supported throughout their journey."

The "Don't Wait. Reach Out." campaign has also partnered with Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty, which consists of singer-songwriters Veteran Michael Trotter Jr. and his wife Tanya Trotter. In a video launching today, the couple shares how Tanya supported Michael in seeking help when he experienced a moment of crisis, inspiring their song "Five More Minutes."

The "Don't Wait. Reach Out." campaign is part of VA's 10-year strategy to end Veteran suicide through a comprehensive, public health approach, combining community prevention and clinical intervention strategies. The campaign is also part of the Ad Council's Mental Health Initiative, a multi-year effort to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

Since first launching in October 2021, the campaign has garnered roughly $81 million in donated media support, resulting in more than 4.5 million visits to VA.gov/REACH, a site designed by communications firm Reingold. The website also provides social media materials, developed by Rigaud Global Company, a Veteran-owned marketing communications agency, that everyone can share to raise awareness about Veteran suicide prevention during September and beyond.

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA's Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

