VA Loan Program Surges 27% in 2025, Fueled by Gen Z Buyers

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VA loan program rebounded sharply in Fiscal Year 2025, reversing last year's slowdown and underscoring the resilience of one of the nation's most powerful homebuying benefits. A new analysis from Veterans United Home Loans, the country's largest VA lender, released today shows total VA lending climbed 26.8% year over year, rising to 528,343 loans from 416,363 in Fiscal 2024.

Much of that momentum came from a steadier purchase market and a major surge in refinancing, signaling renewed confidence among Veterans and service members navigating a still-challenging affordability landscape.

Generation Z played an outsized role in the VA program's resurgence during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The youngest cohort of military buyers was the only age group to post year-over-year purchase gains in Fiscal 2024. They carried that momentum forward, accounting for 38% of VA loan activity in Fiscal 2025. Gen Z Veterans also led all other generations in purchase growth, far outpacing older military borrowers.

VA Purchase Loans by Generation

Generation FY25 FY24 % Difference Gen Z 47,802 34,616 38 % Baby Boomers 46,285 43,272 6.96 % Millennial 152,513 144,678 5.42 % Silent & Greatest 5,133 4,993 2.8 % Gen X 72,102 70,768 1.89 %

"Gen Z is expanding its footprint faster than any other group of VA buyers," said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United Home Loans. "They're entering the market at a time when affordability is a real challenge, and the VA loan's hard-earned benefits are helping them compete and succeed. Their growth is reshaping what the next decade of military homebuying will look like."

Overall, VA purchase loans rose 8.5% year over year, to 323,835 from 298,327. This marks a strong turnaround from Fiscal 2024, when purchase volume fell more than 5% from Fiscal 2023.

As younger buyers continued gaining traction, the VA loan's hallmark features, especially its zero-down payment advantage, remained a key tool for first-time and affordability-constrained borrowers.

While activity remains below historic highs from the pandemic era, refinancing again became a significant part of the VA lending landscape as borrowers sought opportunities to improve their rate or tap equity. Total VA refinances jumped 73.2% year-over-year with cash-out refinances accounting for slightly over a quarter (26.5%) of refi activity.

The fastest-growing destinations for Gen Z VA buyers included major metros and traditional military hubs across Texas, the Carolinas and California. These markets posted growth well above the national average for this age group, highlighting where the youngest Veterans and service members are choosing to put down roots.

Top 25 Gen Z VA Loan Purchase Markets (by growth)

Market Rank Metro FY25 VA Purchases FY24 VA Purchases YoY % Difference 1 Houston-Sugar Land- Baytown, Texas 838 522 60.5 % 2 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, Texas 974 611 59.4 % 3 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 689 437 57.6 % 4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 928 595 55.9 % 5 Las Vegas-Paradise, Nev. 449 290 54.8 % 6 Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Ill. 484 313 54.6 % 7 Washington-Arlington- Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.- W.Va. 855 555 54.0 % 8 Charleston-North- Charleston, S.C. 509 348 46.2 % 9 Baltimore-Towson, Md. 429 296 44.9 % 10 Columbia, S.C. 366 257 42.4 % 11 Riverside-San Bernardino- Ontario, Calif. 603 424 42.2 % 12 San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, Calif. 541 382 41.6 % 13 Atlanta-Sandy Springs- Marietta, Ga. 440 314 40.1 % 14 Oklahoma City, Okla. 435 313 38.9 % 15 Tampa-St. Petersburg- Clearwater, Fla. 446 327 36.3 % 16 San Antonio, Texas 1,362 1,006 35.3 % 17 Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 365 276 32.2 % 18 Colorado Springs, Colo. 788 610 29.1 % 19 St. Louis, Mo-Ill. 364 283 28.6 % 20 Jacksonville, N.C. 1,112 867 28.2 % 21 Jacksonville, Fla. 833 653 27.5 % 22 Virginia Beach-Norfolk- Newport News, Va.-N.C. 2,411 1,902 26.7 % 23 El Paso, Texas 547 439 24.6 % 24 Fayetteville, N.C. 995 843 18.0 % 25 Hinesville-Fort Stewart, Ga 438 386 13.4 %

To view the full report, visit: https://www.veteransunited.com/education/gen-z-buyers-help-drive-va-purchase-rebound/

