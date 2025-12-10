VA Loan Program Surges 27% in 2025, Fueled by Gen Z Buyers

New Veterans United analysis finds the youngest Veterans increasingly using VA loans to enter a housing market where the average buyer age is now 40

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VA loan program rebounded sharply in Fiscal Year 2025, reversing last year's slowdown and underscoring the resilience of one of the nation's most powerful homebuying benefits. A new analysis from Veterans United Home Loans, the country's largest VA lender, released today shows total VA lending climbed 26.8% year over year, rising to 528,343 loans from 416,363 in Fiscal 2024.

Much of that momentum came from a steadier purchase market and a major surge in refinancing, signaling renewed confidence among Veterans and service members navigating a still-challenging affordability landscape.

Generation Z played an outsized role in the VA program's resurgence during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The youngest cohort of military buyers was the only age group to post year-over-year purchase gains in Fiscal 2024. They carried that momentum forward, accounting for 38% of VA loan activity in Fiscal 2025. Gen Z Veterans also led all other generations in purchase growth, far outpacing older military borrowers.

VA Purchase Loans by Generation

Generation

FY25

FY24

% Difference

Gen Z

47,802

34,616

38 %

Baby Boomers

46,285

43,272

6.96 %

Millennial

152,513

144,678

5.42 %

Silent & Greatest

5,133

4,993

2.8 %

Gen X

72,102

70,768

1.89 %

"Gen Z is expanding its footprint faster than any other group of VA buyers," said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United Home Loans. "They're entering the market at a time when affordability is a real challenge, and the VA loan's hard-earned benefits are helping them compete and succeed. Their growth is reshaping what the next decade of military homebuying will look like."

Overall, VA purchase loans rose 8.5% year over year, to 323,835 from 298,327. This marks a strong turnaround from Fiscal 2024, when purchase volume fell more than 5% from Fiscal 2023.

As younger buyers continued gaining traction, the VA loan's hallmark features, especially its zero-down payment advantage, remained a key tool for first-time and affordability-constrained borrowers.

While activity remains below historic highs from the pandemic era, refinancing again became a significant part of the VA lending landscape as borrowers sought opportunities to improve their rate or tap equity. Total VA refinances jumped 73.2% year-over-year with cash-out refinances accounting for slightly over a quarter (26.5%) of refi activity.

The fastest-growing destinations for Gen Z VA buyers included major metros and traditional military hubs across Texas, the Carolinas and California. These markets posted growth well above the national average for this age group, highlighting where the youngest Veterans and service members are choosing to put down roots.

Top 25 Gen Z VA Loan Purchase Markets (by growth)

Market

Rank

Metro

FY25 VA

Purchases

FY24 VA

Purchases

YoY

% Difference

1

Houston-Sugar Land-

Baytown, Texas

838

522

60.5 %

2

Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood,

Texas

974

611

59.4 %

3

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale,

Ariz.

689

437

57.6 %

4

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington,

Texas

928

595

55.9 %

5

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nev.

449

290

54.8 %

6

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Ill.

484

313

54.6 %

7

Washington-Arlington-

Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-

W.Va.

855

555

54.0 %

8

Charleston-North-

Charleston, S.C.

509

348

46.2 %

9

Baltimore-Towson, Md.

429

296

44.9 %

10

Columbia, S.C.

366

257

42.4 %

11

Riverside-San Bernardino-

Ontario, Calif.

603

424

42.2 %

12

San Diego-Carlsbad-San

Marcos, Calif.

541

382

41.6 %

13

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-

Marietta, Ga.

440

314

40.1 %

14

Oklahoma City, Okla.

435

313

38.9 %

15

Tampa-St. Petersburg-

Clearwater, Fla.

446

327

36.3 %

16

San Antonio, Texas

1,362

1,006

35.3 %

17

Augusta-Richmond County,

Ga.-S.C.

365

276

32.2 %

18

Colorado Springs, Colo.

788

610

29.1 %

19

St. Louis, Mo-Ill.

364

283

28.6 %

20

Jacksonville, N.C.

1,112

867

28.2 %

21

Jacksonville, Fla.

833

653

27.5 %

22

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-

Newport News, Va.-N.C.

2,411

1,902

26.7 %

23

El Paso, Texas

547

439

24.6 %

24

Fayetteville, N.C.

995

843

18.0 %

25

Hinesville-Fort Stewart, Ga

438

386

13.4 %

To view the full report, visit: https://www.veteransunited.com/education/gen-z-buyers-help-drive-va-purchase-rebound/

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national direct lender financed more than $23.8 billion in loans in Fiscal Year 2025 and is the country's largest VA lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS #1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA-approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. For state licensing information, visit https://www.veteransunited.com/licenses/. Equal Opportunity Lender.

