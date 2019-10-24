VAB Expands Marketing And Communications Team

The growing division will be led by Marianne Vita, who has been promoted to senior vice president, director of integrated strategy & marketing from her role as VAB's vice president, strategic insights. Vita joined VAB in 2017, and has worked on multiple industry reports and white papers on topics including viewer engagement, brand safety, over-the-top/streaming TV, cord-cutting and video neutral planning.

Previously, Vita spent 20 years working within advertising agencies developing integrated media strategies across product categories, target audiences and brand business models. She worked directly with marketers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken USA, Kraft Nabisco, L'Oreal, Maytag and Dell.

"Marianne has been instrumental in elevating the excellence of our insights content by applying her knowledge and hands-on experience with some of the industry's top marketers," said Danielle DeLauro, EVP, VAB. "Her understanding of VAB's content fused with her marketing know-how makes her the ideal person to take our organization to the next level."

In a newly created position, Nellie Chung joins VAB as vice president, marketing and partnerships, where she leads the company's integrated marketing programs, as well as manages brand creative initiatives and grows VAB membership. Chung is a sales and marketing leader with 20 years' experience working on cross-channel multimedia campaigns with media agencies and brands including P&G, Prudential, L'Oreal, Pfizer and Cotton Incorporated.

Earlier, Chung worked at Nielsen on retail strategy for brands such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Tyson Foods and Exxon Mobile. Chung's team also launched a platform for small business owners and helped produce major motion picture industry events for Nielsen's entertainment division.

"By adding Nellie's deep experience and successful track record to the team, we're bolstering our capabilities to further elevate VAB's excellent insights work and forge beneficial partnerships supporting the transformative changes driving the premium, multiscreen video industry," DeLauro added. "We welcome Nellie and look forward to collaborating with her to advance VAB to new heights."

Lauren Leff, VAB's vice president, public relations and communications, remains an integral part of the expanding team. Leff continues to oversee strategic communications, including media relations, thought leadership initiatives and social media.

New positions are currently being added to support VAB's marketing and communications leadership team.

About VAB

VAB is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. VAB develops unique market insights and answers questions from a marketer's perspective, tackling the toughest issues with fresh thinking and supporting data.

