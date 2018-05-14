Vacation Like a Celebrity in Miami Beach This Summer

"As an internationally-recognized, award-winning destination, Miami Beach is like no other place in the world and the perfect backdrop to vacation like a celebrity," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our collection of luxury hotels, chef-driven restaurants, acclaimed museums and abundance of amenities are ready to roll out the red carpet and welcome travelers this summer looking to relax like a true VIP."

To give a taste of what the city has to offer this summer, Miami Beach is providing a selection of go-to hangouts favored by celebrities to help jumpstart summer vacation plans. Visitors can vacation like a celebrity, and sometimes spot one, when they stay, play and indulge at destinations including:

Star-Worthy Accommodations:

Faena Hotel Miami Beach:

Faena Hotel Miami Beach is the epitome of luxury. Boasting more than 180 guest rooms designed and curated by award-winning production designer Catherine Martin. With a 22,000 square-foot sp and three restaurants offering unique culinary options, it is no wonder Faena is a hotspot for celebrities like Katie Holmes and Serena Williams.

Shelborne South Beach:

Gabrielle Union and Pharrell have been spotted at the recently-renovated Shelborne South Beach, an oceanfront hotel that dates back to the 1940s. Elegance and sophistication permeate every corner of this chic, boutique paradise. Aside from its impressive penthouse suites, the property houses an iconic Art Deco pool and Root and Bone, the on-site, restaurant servces up classic Southern fare.

The Setai, Miami Beach:

Influenced by Asian architectural design and the Art Deco Movement, The Setai, Miami Beach is Miami Beach landmark and destination for the stars. The Setai offers several lavish, yet private areas for relaxation including the recently renovated Towers, visited by the likes of power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and Britney Spears. Check out the innovative THÉMAÉ Spa for pure relaxation and visit Jaya for lunch or dinner. Conveniently housed in the hotel, the acclaimed restaurant is inspired by traditional Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai cuisine.

Dine Like a Celebrity:

Byblos:

Eastern Mediterranean delicacies call 15th and Collins Avenue home. Rappers P. Diddy and Drake, and comedian Pauly Shore are just some of the many celebrities that frequent the restaurant, which features a happy hour and indulgent dinner options like the grass-fed steak tartare and a selection of creative cocktails.

Prime 112:

Enjoy a juicy steak at Miami Beach's signature chophouse, Prime 112. Experience the ambiance and attentive service that Jeremy Piven, LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Vergara often rave about on social media. This restaurant prides itself on delivering extravagant and unforgettable flavors, starting with its USDA prime beef and famous truffle fries.

Casa Tua Miami:

Indulge in classic Italian favorites at Casa Tua. This luxurious boutique restaurant is the treasured oasis of Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson. The authentic cuisine and amber-lit ambiance make Casa Tua a truly memorable Italian dining experience.

Play Like a Star:

LIV:

Party with the stars at Miami Beach's nightclub landmark LIV at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Kanye West, 2 Chains, Eva Longoria, Jaime Foxx, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Scottie Pippen have been known to spend time at one of the world's top venues for music and dancing. Bustling with an infectious atmosphere, LIV is an entertainment hub with music ranging from Hip-Hop to EDM and invites guests to party 'til the sun comes up.

Basement:

Basement is an experience that can only be found in Miami Beach. Home to an ice-skating rink, four-lane bowling alley, a jungle-themed dancefloor and world-renowned DJs each week, this 2,000-squarefoot nightlife hotspot offers a host of activities for summer travelers. VIP guests like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellie Goulding used Basement as a venue for events with family and friends. And, as the name indicates, head to the Basement of the Edition Hotel.

Anatomy at 1220:

It's not only about the late-night fin on Miami Beach. For an extensive workout experience or a relaxing spa treatment, visit Anatomy in 1220. This fitness complex, spa and salon focus on guest rejuvenation and healthy living. This member's only health club offers a day pass program that allows travelers to train like Tiesto, Will Smith and Gabrielle Anwar. Take part in innovative fitness classes that include intravenous therapy and chiropractic care for all ages.

For more popular attractions in Miami Beach and how to vacation like a celebrity this summer, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Recently named the World's Leading City Tourist Board in 2016 and 2016 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, first place in the 2018, 2017 and 2016 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of "Best LGBTQ Destination" and "Best Wedding Destination, U.S. & Canada" and a winner in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Destinations | Mobile App", "Overall Spa Destinations| U.S and Canada" and "Overall Beaches Destinations| U.S and Canada" respectively, Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destinations, Top Romantic Destinations, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world!

