VACATIONS BY RAIL® EXPANDS EUROPEAN PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PREMIUM FRANCE & SPAIN RAIL EXPERIENCES

Expanded Collection Showcases the Cultural, Culinary & Scenic Diversity of France and Spain Through Immersive Rail Itineraries

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations By Rail®, a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail, announces an exciting expansion of its 2026 Europe portfolio spotlighting France and Spain. These immersive, rail‑forward journeys highlight world‑class wine regions, iconic cultural centers, and some of Europe's most scenic routes, inviting travelers to discover old‑world romance, rich gastronomy, and landscapes that inspired the Impressionists, from mountain ranges and rolling vineyards to sun‑washed coastlines.

Backed by more than 50 years of expertise, Vacations By Rail carefully curates each experience, with an expert Tour Manager ensuring guests can relax and savor the journey as they explore Parisian landmarks, Provençal scenery, Riviera cities, and seamless extensions into Spain, traveling in the expert hands of a company grounded in rail craftsmanship.

Highlights of the Expanded France & Spain Collection

First Class Paris, the Pyrenees & Barcelona

From Paris to Barcelona via the world‑class wine regions of Bordeaux and La Rioja, this itinerary offers a beautifully curated France and Spain experience. Travelers enjoy First Class high‑speed rail, scenic mountain routes, and exceptional hotels, including the five‑star Canfranc Estación, a restored historic station turned luxury property.

Grand Tour of France

This sweeping journey travels from Lyon to Paris via beautiful Nice on the Côte d'Azur, historic Provence, and the beloved Bordeaux wine region. Perfect for travelers eager to experience all that France has to offer in one remarkable journey, the tour combines elegant four‑star stays with immersive cultural and culinary discoveries.

Paris, Provence & the French Riviera

Ideal for travelers seeking an introduction to France's most enchanting cities, finest wines, and celebrated cuisine. With elegant hotels, scenic rail travel, and a blend of Parisian landmarks, Champagne indulgence, Lyon's world‑famous gastronomy, and Riviera glamour, this itinerary delivers a luxurious north‑to‑south exploration of France.

Limited-Time Offers

To mark the launch of these tours, Vacations By Rail is offering a limited-time Sale running now through February 28, with savings of up to $300 per person on select 2026 escorted and independent vacations.

For more details on Vacations By Rail®, to explore these new itineraries, or to book your next adventure, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com or call (877) 929-7245 to speak with a rail specialist. Follow Vacations By Rail® on Instagram and Facebook at @vacationsbyrail.

About Vacations by Rail

Vacations By Rail® is a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail. Vacations By Rail offers adventurers a complete range of itineraries, including the largest selection of independent rail vacations, escorted rail tours, and rail and cruise vacations. Vacations By Rail is part of UK-based Great Rail Journeys, an award-winning tour operator with 50 years of experience designing global train vacations. The Great Rail Journeys family of brands, which also includes Rail Discoveries, is backed by Duke Street Private Equity. For additional information on Vacations By Rail and its collection of rail tours, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com.

SOURCE Vacations by Rail