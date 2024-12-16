Vaccine Adjuvants Market to Hit USD 0.96 Billion by 2029 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccine adjuvants market is anticipated to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2029 from USD 0.70 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 6.5%. The growing demand for the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the development of next-generation adjuvants, such as saponin-based adjuvants and TLR agonists, are some of the factors projecting market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for personalized and combination vaccines, increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases and demand for vaccines is further rising demand for vaccine adjuvants subsequently propelling the market growth.

388 - Pages

The product segment is further segmented into emulsion-based adjuvants, pathogen components, saponin-based adjuvants, particulate-based adjuvants, and others. The emulsion-based adjuvants dominated the market in 2023 owing to versatility in antigen platforms, scalability, and manufacturing feasibility, and the rise in regulatory approvals for emulsion-based adjuvant vaccines. Saponin-based adjuvants is gaining prominence due to unique immunostimulatory properties and compatibility with modern vaccine platforms.

The global vaccine adjuvant market is segmented into organic and inorganic vaccine adjuvants based on adjuvant type. Organic vaccine adjuvants dominated the market in 2023 owing to their enhanced safety profiles, biocompatibility, and ability to stimulate robust immune responses without adverse effects. Furthermore, growing regulatory support for natural, non-toxic components further accelerates the adoption of organic adjuvants across various vaccine types.

Based on application, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into commercial and research. The research segment dominated the market due to the increased use of adjuvants in preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate vaccine efficacy and immune responses. Furthermore, the rise of academic-industry collaborations and increased research on therapeutic vaccines is projecting growth of the segment. However, increasing demand for vaccines across various industries, including human and veterinary care, and a rise in the incorporation of adjuvants to improve vaccine performance by key players are likely to impact the growth of the commercial application segment.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the vaccine adjuvants market in 2023, and the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. North America's dominance in the adjuvant market is attributed to strong pharmaceutical industry, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial investment in vaccine research and development. APAC region is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, prioritization of vaccination programs, and the growing presence of vaccine manufacturers in emerging markets in the APAC region.

The market for vaccine adjuvants market is competitive, with key players strategizing to capture the majority market share. Prominent players in the vaccine adjuvants market are GSK Plc (UK), SEPPIC (France), Croda International Plc (UK), SPI Pharma (UK), Agenus Inc. (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Aurorium (US), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (US), Novavax (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany), among others. The market players have adopted various strategies such as development of advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the vaccine adjuvants market.

GSK Plc is one of the prominent players in vaccine adjuvants market. The company boasts strong research and development capabilities, a comprehensive adjuvant portfolio, and a strategic focus on innovative formulations. As a global leader in the vaccine adjuvants market, GSK leverages its extensive presence across North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. This broad geographical reach enables GSK to address diverse healthcare needs and capitalize on regional growth opportunities in vaccine development and delivery.

SEPPIC, a leading player in the vaccine adjuvants market, is renowned for its innovative and versatile adjuvant solutions. Its key strengths include a diverse product portfolio featuring squalene-based emulsions, polymer-based adjuvants, and other advanced formulations tailored for both human and veterinary vaccines. The company has a robust geographic presence, with strong operations in Europe, North America, and emerging markets, allowing it to support global vaccine development initiatives. The company prioritizes R&D investments to develop next-generation adjuvants that improve immunogenicity and address unmet needs in human and veterinary vaccines. Its focus on the launch of new products further strengthens the market position. In October 2022, the company launched MONTANIDE GR 01, which is used to formulate veterinary oral vaccines by emulsification with aqueous antigens.

Croda International Plc. is a global leader in vaccine adjuvants, leveraging its extensive geographic presence and strong R&D capabilities. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality adjuvants, including novel technologies tailored to enhance vaccine efficacy and stability. Its advanced manufacturing facilities adhere to stringent regulatory standards, ensuring consistent supply. Croda's strategic choices in the vaccine adjuvants market reflect its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global expansion.

