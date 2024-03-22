Vaccine Market Insights Revealed in New 2024 Global Industry Report

22 Mar, 2024, 12:00 ET
The healthcare landscape is ever-evolving, and as infectious diseases continue to be a global concern, the vaccine market remains a critical area of focus for research and development. A comprehensive analysis of this burgeoning industry has been meticulously compiled and is now available, illuminating the intricacies of the vaccine sector and its projected growth trajectory through the year 2024.
In-Depth Analysis of Current and Future Vaccine Market Dynamics
The report, titled "The World Market for Vaccines, 2024," unearths invaluable data and perspectives on both established and emerging vaccines within the preventive healthcare spectrum. It delves into the market shares, trends, and forecasts that are expected to shape the future of vaccine development and distribution worldwide. Among the critical vaccines highlighted in the report are those for influenza, hepatitis, COVID-19, and HPV, providing a granular view of their impact and potential in the global market.
Expert Insights into Vaccine Development and Usage Trends
With an emphasis on both adult and pediatric vaccination programs, the research offers expert commentary and market estimates across different vaccine categories. It serves as a unique resource for industry participants, healthcare providers, and policymakers to understand the nuances of vaccine uptake and the associated economic implications.
Analyzing Key Players and Innovations in the Vaccine Field
- Notable vaccine combinations (tetanus, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis, polio)
- Advancements in vaccines for meningitis, pneumococcal diseases, and rotavirus
- Breakthroughs in RSV and shingles vaccination
- Exploration of vaccines catering to travel and endemic diseases
Pioneering Companies Leading Global Vaccination Efforts
The report profiles powerhouse entities within the vaccine market, charting the course for future developments and collaborations. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca are among those whose contributions to combating vaccine-preventable diseases are evaluated. Their innovative approaches and strategic market positioning underscore the competitive nature of the vaccine industry.
Robust Methodology Underpinning the Market Forecasting
Grounded in a rigorous methodology that combines a review of published sources and interviews with industry experts, "The World Market for Vaccines, 2024" serves as a well-rounded examination of the vaccine sector. Sales estimates, market segmentations, and regional analyses are distilled into clear indicators for understanding the industry's direction.
Implications for Public Health and Economic Landscapes
With vaccines contributing significantly to improving global health and economic stability, this report is more than just numbers; it encapsulates the societal benefits that robust vaccination programs bring. By preventing disease outbreaks and managing healthcare costs, vaccines continue to prove indispensable - a fact that this report brings to the forefront with precision.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- The Global Vaccines Industry
- Scope and Methodology
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccines
- Introduction
- A Brief History: The Development of Vaccines
- The Human Immune System
- Vaccine Mechanism of Action
- Types of Vaccines
- Attenuated (Weakened) Live Viruses
- Killed (Inactivated) Viruses
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Genetically Engineered/Modified Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Messenger RNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vector Vaccines
- Classification of Vaccines
- Vaccine Approval Process
- Fda Eua Approval
- World Health Organization Prequalified Vaccines
- Pandemics
- Hin1 Pandemic of 2009/2010
- Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ebola Epidemics
- Manufacturing Incentives
- Synthetic Vaccines
- Artificial Intelligence Development
Chapter 3: Pediatric Preventative Vaccines
- Childhood Immunization in the United States
- Childhood Immunization Rates
- Challenges to the Vaccine Delivery System
- Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule
- State Immunization Recommendations
- COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule
- United Nations Initiatives
- Pediatric Vaccine Markets
- Competitive Summary
Chapter 4: Adult Preventative Vaccines
- Introduction
- Recommended Adult Immunizations
- Global Influenza Surveillance Program
- U.S. Surveillance
- Who International Health Regulations
- Adult Preventive Vaccine Markets
- Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023-2028 ($M)
- Pandemic, Travel & Other), 2023-2028 (%)
- Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023 (%)
- Market: Generating 26% of Total Adult Non-COVID Vaccine Sales
- Influenza
- Competitive Summary
Chapter 5: Total Vaccines Market
- Trends Driving the Vaccines Market
- Market Size and Forecast
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Adult Vaccines
- COVID-19 Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- Vaccine Sales by Region
- Rest of World
- United States
- Europe
- Vaccine Market Competitors
- Vaccine Industry News
- Vaccines in Development
- COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
