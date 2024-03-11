Vaccine research market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, more to emerge as key players, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine research market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.88%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Creative Biogene

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccine Research Market 2023-2027

Download a Sample Report Now!

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Creative Biogene, among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Creative Biogene, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Public and Private), age group (pediatric and adult), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the Vaccine research market, request a sample report

The high prevalence of infectious diseases drives the growth of the vaccine research market.

The impact of infectious diseases has often been devastating in developing countries. This is due to the poor healthcare infrastructure, leading to a high number of fatalities, particularly in the pediatric population, and hampering economic growth and development. As a result of the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases, vendors are heavily investing in the R&D of vaccines. Furthermore, the need for novel vaccines to prevent several emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is increasing. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of AI to speed up the R&D of vaccines is an emerging trend in the market.

The high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find more insights in a sample report!

The vaccine research market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Analyst Review

In the healthcare, vaccine research stands as a beacon of hope, combating a myriad of diseases ranging from Covid-19 to Dengue fever, Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Zika virus, Chikungunya, and HIV. With organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control spearheading efforts, the landscape of vaccine development has witnessed significant strides.

The market is not without its challenges. The stringent regulatory processes enforced by bodies like the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) necessitate meticulous patent analysis and pricing analysis to ensure the viability of vaccines. Additionally, understanding buying behavior and identifying key stakeholders are crucial aspects in navigating the market landscape.

In recent years, the development of novel vaccine technologies has gained momentum, with a shift towards recombinant vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. These innovations not only address disease-specific challenges but also streamline the development cost process, albeit with careful consideration of industry trend analysis.

The introduction of groundbreaking vaccines such as ABRYSVO for Respiratory Syncytial Virus showcases the industry's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs. However, despite advancements, challenges persist, highlighting the importance of continuous conference and webinar materials dissemination to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.

As the world grapples with evolving health crises, the vaccine research market remains a cornerstone in the fight against infectious diseases. The convergence of scientific expertise, regulatory diligence, and market dynamics underscores the significance of a holistic approach towards vaccine development.

In conclusion, while the landscape of vaccine research is multifaceted and dynamic, it is anchored by a collective determination to mitigate global health threats. By leveraging technological advancements, adhering to regulatory standards, and fostering collaborative partnerships, the industry is poised to shape a healthier future for generations to come.

Find more insights in a sample report!

Market Overview

In the Vaccine Research Market, recent new research studies have propelled significant advancements, particularly amidst the ongoing battle against Covid-19. Industry trend analysis indicates a surge in funding and collaboration, driving innovation and development. Pricing analysis reveals a delicate balance between accessibility and profitability, crucial for widespread adoption. Patent analysis underscores the competitive landscape, with companies racing to protect their intellectual property. Conference and webinar materials serve as platforms for knowledge exchange and networking among key stakeholders. Understanding buying behavior is pivotal for market strategy formulation. Amidst the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccines have dominated discussions, yet diseases like Dengue fever, Influenza, and Tuberculosis continue to necessitate research and vaccine development for global health security.

Find more insights in a sample report!

Related Reports:

The porcine vaccine market size is expected to increase by USD 794.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers porcine vaccine market segmentations by product (intravenous, intramuscular, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of porcine diseases is notably driving the porcine vaccine market growth.

The global mono vaccine market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.8 billion between 2021 to 2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16%. This mono vaccine market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (meningococcal vaccine, japanese encephalitis vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The mono vaccine market is experiencing more mergers and acquisitions between companies to develop and sell drugs for infectious disease treatment.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio