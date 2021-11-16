Vaccines Market size to grow by USD 22.29 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Development of Nanoparticle Vaccines as Key Trend | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global vaccines market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances and introducing new products to compete in the market.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - In June 2020, the company and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. announced a strategic partnership in synthetic lethality, an emerging field in oncology

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bavarian Nordic AS

CSL Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the vaccines market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 52% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, Germany, UK, France, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for vaccines during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/vaccines-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The development of nanoparticle vaccines is one of the prominent trends that is likely to drive market growth. The continuous R&D efforts to develop vaccines against specific diseases have led to the development of nanoparticle vaccines. These vaccines are overcoming various drawbacks of existing vaccines such as higher immunization, targeted delivery, and reducing the risk of regaining pathogenicity. Many such advantages are encouraging vendors in the market to invest in the development of nanoparticle vaccines.

However, the high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing is expected to hamper the market growth. The development of new vaccines is more complex compared to older ones, which requires significant investments in R&D. This subsequently increases vaccine cost and will have a negative impact on patient compliance and adherence to vaccines.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Vaccines market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Vaccines Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Related Reports:

Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Human Combination Vaccines Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.29 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 81.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

