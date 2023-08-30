Vacuum Contactor Market worth $5.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

30 Aug, 2023, 02:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Contactor Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2028 from USD 4.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Vacuum Contactor Market has promising growth potential due to the rising production of electric vehicles, initiatives by government, growing R & D investment in lithium-ion batteries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vacuum Contactor Market"
297 - Tables
55 - Figures
200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122809245 

Vacuum Contactor Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 5.5 billion in 2028

Growth Rate

6.1% of CAGR

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Configuration, application, voltage rating, end-user, and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Harnessing the Potential of Vacuum Contactors in Smart Grids, IoT, and Emerging Markets

Key Market Drivers

Empowering Electrical Control

By configuration, the contactor fuse combination is anticipated to rule the Vacuum Contactor Market during the forecast period.

The Vacuum Contactor Market is dominated by the contactor fuse combination. Contactor-fuse combinations are pivotal for circuit protection and control. Contactors act as switches for current flow, while fuses prevent damage from overcurrent and short circuits. Integrating these in the Vacuum Contactor Market provides benefits like equipment protection, reduced downtime, and extended component lifespan by maintaining proper operation.

By application, the Vacuum Contactor Market for motors is anticipated to have the highest market share.

Motors make up the largest portion of the Vacuum Contactor Market. Vacuum contactors control electrical current to motors, ensuring seamless start-up, operation, and shutdown of motor-driven systems. They provide precise motor control, optimizing energy usage and minimizing electrical issues. Vital for managing circuits in machinery and equipment, vacuum contactors enable controlled activation and deactivation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122809245

The Asia-Pacific region holds the dominant position in the Vacuum Contactor Industry.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are the five geographic areas in which the Vacuum Contactor Market has been examined in this report. The Asia-Pacific region's economic growth has spiked demand for energy and electrical equipment, including vacuum contactors, vital for expanding manufacturing and infrastructure. Urbanization fuels projects like commercial buildings, homes, and infrastructure, necessitating dependable electrical systems where vacuum contactors excel in motor control and circuit safety. The region's thriving industrial sectors - manufacturing, mining, and construction - rely on motor-driven machinery, relying on vacuum contactors for accurate control and protection. The Vacuum Contactor Market in Asia-Pacific is also stimulated by both local and foreign investments across various sectors.

Key Market Players:

The report includes profiles of some of the leading players in the Vacuum Contactor Companies to help readers gain a thorough understanding of the market's competitive environment.

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), GE (US), and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) are a few of the major players. The market's top players are using a variety of tactics to gain market share for vacuum contactor.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122809245

Recent Developments

  • In July 2022, TDK collaborates with students across diverse universities to cultivate innovative and sustainable mobility visions for the future. Through its sponsorship initiatives, TDK is championing the advancement of concepts encompassing Hyperloop technology, solar-powered solutions, and electric vehicles. TDK's involvement extends beyond mere support, encompassing the provision of components, expertise, and financial backing. Presently, teams at prestigious institutions like ETH Zurich in Switzerland, Leuven University of Technology in Belgium, and Aalen University of Applied Sciences in Germany are reaping the benefits of this comprehensive engagement.
  • In January 2023, TDK has revealed its acquisition of Qeexo, Co., a notable pioneer in the realm of automated machine learning (ML) platforms, particularly focusing on tinyML models tailored for low-power, persistent intelligent devices. This strategic acquisition underscores TDK's ambition to fortify its ML prowess and optimize the process of ML application development, positioning the company as a front-runner in furnishing intelligent edge solution.
  • In May 2023, Ampcontrol, now under full ownership of investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson since 2022, has marked its inaugural acquisition by procuring Androck Engineering & Mining Pty Limited, a Hunter-based enterprise. This deliberate acquisition harmonizes seamlessly with Ampcontrol's strategic trajectory for amplifying its presence and influence in the renewable energy manufacturing arena. It serves as a tangible manifestation of Ampcontrol's dedication to facilitating the worldwide shift toward a low-carbon economy.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Switchgear Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Portable Power Station Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Vacuum Interrupter Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vacuum-contactor-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vacuum-contactor.asp 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market worth $11.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

Network Emulator Market worth $318 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.