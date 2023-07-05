Vacuum Gas Oil Market size to grow by USD 111.59 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rise in refinery upgradation in the oil and gas industry to be one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum gas oil market size is expected to grow by USD 111.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.2%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Gas Oil Market

Vacuum Gas Oil Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The vacuum gas oil market is segmented as follows:

Product

Lower Sulphur Content



High Sulphur Content

Type

Light VGO



Heavy VGO

Geography

North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



Europe



South America

The market share growth by the lower sulphur content segment will be significant during the forecast period. In recent years, the global VGO market has experienced a major shift, with different countries across the world beginning to reduce the sulfur content in their products. This is in reaction to rising concerns about the adverse environmental and health effects of sulfur emissions from various industries, including the oil and gas sector. For instance, many countries are now requiring that diesel fuel be sold with a maximum sulfur content of 10 ppm (parts per million), down from previous limits of up to 500 ppm. As a result, this will lead to cleaner air and enhanced respiratory health, especially in urban areas where diesel emissions are a significant source of pollution. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the low sulfur content segment in the global VGO market during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

Vacuum Gas Oil Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the vacuum gas oil market include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hess Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Petroleos Mexicanos, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vacuum gas oil market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in demand for gasoline and diesel is the significant factor driving the growth of the global vacuum gas oil (VGO) market. With the rise of e-commerce, the demand for gasoline and diesel is further fueled, which has led to an upsurge in the number of delivery vehicles on the roads. Also, as the demand for electricity continues to rise worldwide, more and more countries are turning to diesel generators as a reliable energy source. Diesel generators are commonly used in backup power systems and as the demand for reliable electricity supply grows, there will be an increased demand for diesel fuel to power these generators. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to boost the adoption of vacuum gas oil, which will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rise in refinery upgradation in the oil and gas industry is an emerging trend in the global vacuum gas oil (VGO) market. The oil and gas industry has been constantly focusing on enhancing its refining processes to improve the efficiency of its operations. For instance, in October 2021, BP p.l.c. (BP) announced to invest USD 269 million on three projects to improve refinery efficiency, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and more than double the renewable diesel output of Cherry Point. The refinery crude distillation capacity has been expanded to 2.51 Mbpd with a Nelson Complexity Index of 10. Therefore, such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The fluctuation of quality in vacuum gas oil challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vacuum gas oil is a crucial feedstock in the production of gasoline, diesel, and other high-value products in the oil refining industry and thus, its quality is paramount to ensure the optimal performance of the refining process. But vacuum gas oil quality is subject to fluctuations that can impact the yield and quality of the final products. Also, the vacuum gas oil produced may have different properties, such as viscosity, density, sulfur content, and distillation range. But these variations can impact the efficiency of processing and the quality of finished products. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Vacuum Gas Oil Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist vacuum gas oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vacuum gas oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacuum gas oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacuum gas oil market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size is expected to increase to USD 775.24 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.06%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (turnaround and maintenance and repair) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth is the surging demand for refined fuel.

The carbon monoxide gas sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 100.13 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This report extensively covers carbon monoxide gas sensors market segmentation by application (medical, petrochemical, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising industrial safety measures is one of the key drivers supporting the carbon monoxide gas sensors market growth.

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hess Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Petroleos Mexicanos, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vacuum gas oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global vacuum gas oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Lower sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lower sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lower sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lower sulfur content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lower sulfur content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 High sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on High sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High sulfur content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on High sulfur content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on High sulfur content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Light VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Light VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Light VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Light VGO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Light VGO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Heavy VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Heavy VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Heavy VGO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Heavy VGO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Heavy VGO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Exhibit 111: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. - Key offerings

12.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 114: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BP Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BP Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 119: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 124: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China National Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 127: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 135: Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 138: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Petroleos Mexicanos

Exhibit 142: Petroleos Mexicanos - Overview



Exhibit 143: Petroleos Mexicanos - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Petroleos Mexicanos - Key offerings

12.12 PJSC LUKOIL

Exhibit 145: PJSC LUKOIL - Overview



Exhibit 146: PJSC LUKOIL - Business segments



Exhibit 147: PJSC LUKOIL - Key news



Exhibit 148: PJSC LUKOIL - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: PJSC LUKOIL - Segment focus

12.13 Rosneft Oil Co.

Exhibit 150: Rosneft Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Rosneft Oil Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Rosneft Oil Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Rosneft Oil Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 154: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Shell plc

Exhibit 157: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.16 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 166: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 167: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 168: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 169: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio