Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-WL-23338 Replacement Vacuum Interrupter for Westinghouse R-4 Vacuum Circuit Breakers

DENTON, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-WL-23338 replacement vacuum interrupter.

The RVI-WL-23338 is intended for use in Westinghouse R-4 vacuum circuit breakers.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for Westinghouse WL-23338 vacuum interrupters meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in Westinghouse R-4 vacuum circuit breakers. The RVI-WL-23338 offers 2000 A RMS-rated current, 15.5 kV RMS maximum voltage, 110 kV peak impulse withstand, and 25 kA short-circuit breaking current.

The replacement vacuum interrupter features Cu-Cr contacts for excellent high-voltage insulation and breaking performance, fine alumina ceramic construction for superior vacuum seal integrity, and exclusive internal torsion control for reliable operation.

Standard features include impulse testing and AC withstand testing to ANSI C37 standards and high cumulative and breaking capacity performance. Each unit undergoes stringent testing protocols to ensure high reliability and comes with a full one-year warranty.

Comprehensive Testing

The MAC-TS4 vacuum interrupter test set uses patented magnetron atmospheric condition (MAC) testing to evaluate vacuum interrupters in the field, shop, or laboratory. MAC testing goes beyond pass/fail results with trendable lifecycle data for each vacuum interrupter, preventing unnecessary downtime and damage to vacuum circuit breakers and contactors.

The RVI-WL-23338 is available immediately from Vacuum Interrupters. For more information about replacement vacuum interrupters and testing services, click here or call 214-442-5877.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the magnetron atmospheric condition vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), the CBT-1203 circuit breaker timer, and the VITS60M vacuum integrity tester, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors. It also offers a high voltage test lab and has SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us.

SOURCE Vacuum Interrupters Inc.