Vacuum Pressure Impregnated Transformer Global Market to Reach $2.47 Billion by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR

The global Vacuum Pressure Impregnated (VPI) transformer market is envisioned to garner $2,471.8 million by 2030, growing from $1,440.3 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

VPI transformers are vacuum pressure impregnated with a high temperature polyester varnish which has excellent heat resistant and surface wettability capability. It is easy to install and maintain, reduces cost of cabling, and has capacity to support overload of current.

Rising demand for energy distribution all over the globe has expanded in recent years as a result of development of various industries in developing economies. Chemical, pharmaceutical, steel, refineries, mining, captive power projects, hydropower projects, and wind-mill farms all require a specific voltage output to function productively and safely. The pressure impregnated vacuum transformer is an appropriate fit to achieve safety and voltage demands of these industries.

Depending on the country's resource base, organizational and technological competence, policy framework, availability of financing for cost variations, and trade-offs, the World Bank Group will encourage and finance all sources of renewable energy. These drivers are expected to boost the market revenue growth. However, technological advancements has increased the cost of transformers. Furthermore, the VPI transformer fails to perform above 2000 KVA which limits the use of it.

Vacuum pressure impregnated transformer market revenue growth is fuelled by the global expansion of energy distribution networks and fast industrialization in economically developing nations.

Increase in the world wide population has increased consumption of electric energy supply which may be a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the VPI market. Also, governments of various countries are planning to expand their power generation plants, which will lead to high demand of transformers for energy distribution. Furthermore, technological advancements such as enclosure mounted High Voltage (HV) & Low Voltage (LV) cable boxes, 40% increase in forced air cooling, and others are the major factors predicted to drive demand for vacuum pressure impregnated transformers. In addition, there are fresh opportunities for key players in the VPI transformer market to develop 3D core VPI transformers for electric vehicles, which are the future of automotive industry.

Key Market Segments

By Phase

Three-Phase

Single-Phase

By Voltage Range

Low

Medium

By End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY PHASE



CHAPTER 5: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY VOLTAGE RANGE



CHAPTER 6: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY END-USE



CHAPTER 7: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

ABB Limited

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Raychem RPG- Energy Products Division

Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation

