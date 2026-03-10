VACUUM PUMP OIL MIST ELIMINATORS PREVENT CONTAMINATION FROM AIRBORNE OIL DROPLETS

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a line of oil mist eliminators that prevent microscopic droplets of lubricating oil in the vacuum pump exhaust stream from escaping into the surrounding environment.

Available in several sizes for vacuum pumps from 5 to 300 CFM, MV Oil Mist Eliminators remove 99.999% of the harmful oil vapors from the pump's exhaust stream to prevent aicontamination from airborne oil droplets.

MV Oil Mist Eliminators remove 99.9999% harmful oil vapors from a vacuum pump's exhaust stream to prevent oil droplets from creating slippery conditions, maintenance problems, product contamination, and air quality concerns. Easily installed on a vacuum pump's exhaust port, they feature microfiberglass coalescing filter elements with a 0.1 micron pore size.

Available in several sizes for pumps from 5 to 300 CFM, MV Oil Mist Eliminator models include the Visi-Mist® (clear housing) and Midi-Mist® 4" dia. that use one filter element and the Midi-Mist® 8" which has three filter elements. They can be configured to recirculate costly pump fluids and larger sizes are also available for externally vented pumps.

MV Oil Mist Eliminators are priced from $415.00 to $2,180.00 (list) and are fully RoHS compliant. Literature and pricing are available upon request.

Mass-Vac, Inc. is known for providing industry leading vacuum pumps, filtration products, and customer support.

For more information contact:

Mass-Vac, Inc.

David Rolph, Marketing

247 Rangeway Rd. / P.O. Box 359

No. Billerica, MA 01862-0359

(978) 667-2393 FAX (978) 671-0014

e-mail: [email protected]

www.massvac.com

SOURCE Mass-Vac, Inc.