VacVision Environmental, a Division of the Vortex Companies, Rebrands as Vortex Services

HOUSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its long-term acquisition and consolidation strategy, the Vortex Companies is rebranding its VacVision Environmental division to Vortex Services. VacVision, which was acquired by Vortex in 2017, provides trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation contracting services to the municipal and industrial marketplace. "This move helps minimize market confusion as we continue to expand our services division geographically," states Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies.

Primarily located in South Carolina and Florida, VacVision's rebranding will take effect immediately. Customers will begin seeing the Vortex Services logo appear on everything from billing statements to vehicles on the job site. "Our name may have changed from VacVision to Vortex Services, however our commitment and dedication to satisfying our customers trenchless infrastructure assessment and rehabilitation needs remains the same," said Wes Kingery EVP Services at Vortex.

The Vortex Services Division has expanded to include a broad range of trenchless service and contracting solutions, such as camera inspection and testing, CIPP lining, pipe bursting, large diameter geopolymer pipe relining, manhole rehabilitation and point repairs. Vortex Services is guided by a highly knowledgeable management team, experienced crews, industry-leading technology and an advanced engineering design approach to deliver premium installation results.

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for 2019, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

