Vail Resorts Named One of 'America's Best Employers' by Forbes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of 'America's Best Employers.' This is the fourth consecutive year that Vail Resorts, the leading global mountain resort operator, has been listed among the country's 500 most highly regarded, large employers.

"It's a tremendous privilege to be part of more than 40,000 of the most ambitious, brave and passionate employees on the planet, and an honor to be recognized as an outstanding employer," said Rob Katz, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. "For us, it's all about creating a strong leadership culture where we continuously invest in the development of every employee at every level of our company – and have a lot of fun in the process."

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America's Best Employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. In addition, participants were requested to evaluate other employers that stood out either positively or negatively in their respective industries.

"Our mission is to create an Experience of a Lifetime for our employees so they can in turn provide an Experience of a Lifetime to guests visiting our resorts around the world," said Lynanne Kunkel, chief human resources officer of Vail Resorts. "We are committed to the ongoing investment in the development of our extraordinary talent and appreciate this recognition by Forbes."

The Company's efforts to advance women in a traditionally male-dominated industry also recently earned Vail Resorts recognition by Forbes as a 'Best Employer for Diversity' and by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce as a 'Champion of Change."

