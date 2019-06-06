Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results and Early Season Pass Sales Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended April 30, 2019, as well as the Company's results of its early season pass sales for the 2019/2020 North American ski season.

Highlights

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $292.1 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $256.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

for the third fiscal quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of in the same period in the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA was $480.7 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, which includes the operations for acquisitions completed during the fiscal year (Falls Creek, Hotham, Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass ) prospectively from each acquisition date, and $4.9 million of acquisition and integration related expenses. In the same period in the prior year, Resort Reported EBITDA was $419.7 million , which included $3.5 million of acquisition and integration related expenses.

for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, which includes the operations for acquisitions completed during the fiscal year (Falls Creek, Hotham, Triple Peaks and ) prospectively from each acquisition date, and of acquisition and integration related expenses. In the same period in the prior year, Resort Reported EBITDA was , which included of acquisition and integration related expenses. The Company updated its fiscal 2019 guidance range and is now expecting Resort Reported EBITDA, on a comparable basis with its prior guidance issued on March 8, 2019 which excluded the expected Resort Reported EBITDA contribution from the Falls Creek and Hotham resorts, to be between $700 million and $710 million . For fiscal 2019, Falls Creek and Hotham resorts are expected to contribute $2 million of Resort Reported EBITDA, including a $3 million stamp duty payment and $1 million of integration expenses. Including the impact of Falls Creek and Hotham, the Company expects Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $702 million and $712 million , which includes an estimated $16 million of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses and $4 million of unfavorable foreign exchange as a result of the U.S. Dollar strengthening relative to the time of our initial guidance issued in September 2018 .

which excluded the expected Resort Reported EBITDA contribution from the Falls Creek and Hotham resorts, to be between and . For fiscal 2019, Falls Creek and Hotham resorts are expected to contribute of Resort Reported EBITDA, including a stamp duty payment and of integration expenses. Including the impact of Falls Creek and Hotham, the Company expects Resort Reported EBITDA to be between and , which includes an estimated of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses and of unfavorable foreign exchange as a result of the U.S. Dollar strengthening relative to the time of our initial guidance issued in . Season pass sales through May 28, 2019 for the upcoming 2019/2020 North American ski season increased approximately 9% in units and 13% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 29, 2018 , excluding sales of all military pass products in both periods. Pass sales include Stevens Pass and Triple Peaks pass sales in both periods and are adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar to the current period and the prior period for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales.

Unless otherwise noted, the commentary on results for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 and guidance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2019 include the results of acquisitions completed during the fiscal year prospectively from the acquisition date, which include Falls Creek and Hotham (acquired April 2019), Triple Peaks (acquired September 2018) and Stevens Pass (acquired August 2018).

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2019 third quarter results, Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our overall results for the quarter and for the full 2018/2019 North American ski season, with strong growth in visitation and spending compared to the prior year, including a strong finish to the season with good conditions across our western U.S. destination resorts. After the challenging early season period for destination visitation, our results for the remainder of the season were largely in line with our original expectations. Our results throughout the 2018/2019 North American ski season highlight the growth and stability resulting from our season pass, the benefit of our geographic diversification, the investments we make in our resorts and the success of our sophisticated, data-driven marketing efforts.

"Our Colorado, Utah and Tahoe resorts experienced strong local and destination visitation throughout the third fiscal quarter, supported by favorable conditions across the western U.S. which also allowed for an extension of the ski season for select resorts in Colorado and Tahoe. The Company continued experiencing relative weakness in international visitation compared to the prior year, particularly at Whistler Blackcomb.

"Total lift revenue increased 16.4%, driven by a 14.3% growth in skier visitation primarily from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass. Total effective ticket price ("ETP") increased 1.8% in the third quarter compared to the prior year, primarily due to price increases in both our lift ticket and season pass products, partially offset by higher skier visitation by season pass holders, lower ETP from the acquired Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass resorts and the new Military Epic Pass. Excluding season pass holders, ETP increased 5.5% compared to the prior year. The growth in visitation and spending compared to the prior year, along with the addition of Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass, drove a 9.4% increase in ski school revenue, an 11.7% increase in dining revenue and a 9.5% increase in retail/rental revenue compared to the prior year."

Regarding the Company's Lodging segment, Katz said, "Our lodging results for the third fiscal quarter were positive, with revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increasing 16.8% compared to the prior year primarily due to the incremental operations of Triple Peaks. The average daily rate ("ADR") decreased compared to the prior year primarily as a result of the inclusion of the Triple Peaks resorts, as well as incremental managed Tahoe lodging properties that we did not manage in the prior year, all of which generate a lower ADR as compared to our broader Lodging segment."

Regarding the Company's outlook, Katz said, "Given the strong finish to the season, our successful season extensions and our continued focus on cost discipline, we now expect Resort Reported EBITDA, on a comparable basis with our prior guidance issued March 8, 2019 which excluded the expected Resort Reported EBITDA contribution from the Falls Creek and Hotham resorts, to be between $700 million and $710 million. For fiscal 2019, Falls Creek and Hotham resorts are expected to contribute approximately $2 million of Resort Reported EBITDA, including a $3 million stamp duty payment and $1 million of integration expenses. Including the impact of Falls Creek and Hotham, the Company expects net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2019 to be between $277 million and $297 million and Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $702 million and $712 million, which includes an estimated $16 million of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses and $4 million of unfavorable foreign exchange as a result of the U.S. Dollar strengthening relative to the time of our initial guidance issued in September 2018."

Katz continued, "Our balance sheet remains strong and the business continues to generate robust cash flow. We ended the third quarter with $59.6 million of cash on hand and our Net Debt was 1.8 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA. I am also very pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts common stock. The quarterly dividend will be $1.76 per share of common stock and will be payable on July 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 26, 2019."

Operating Results

A more complete discussion of our operating results can be found within the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of the Company's Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended April 30, 2019, which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The discussion of operating results below compares the results for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 to the comparable quarter ended April 30, 2018 unless otherwise noted. The following are segment highlights:

Mountain Segment

Total lift revenue increased $74.2 million , or 16.4%, to $526.9 million primarily due to strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season, increased non-pass skier visitation at our western U.S. resorts and incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass .

, or 16.4%, to primarily due to strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season, increased non-pass skier visitation at our western U.S. resorts and incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and . Ski school revenue increased $9.5 million , or 9.4%, and dining revenue increased $8.3 million , or 11.7%, primarily as a result of incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass and increased revenue at our western U.S. resorts as a result of higher skier visitation.

, or 9.4%, and dining revenue increased , or 11.7%, primarily as a result of incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and and increased revenue at our western U.S. resorts as a result of higher skier visitation. Retail/rental revenue increased $9.9 million , or 9.5%, primarily due to higher sales volumes at stores proximate to our western U.S. resorts, as well as incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass .

, or 9.5%, primarily due to higher sales volumes at stores proximate to our western U.S. resorts, as well as incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and . Operating expense increased $46.4 million , or 12.7%, primarily due to incremental operating expenses from Triple Peaks, Stevens Pass , Falls Creek and Hotham, including acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses.

, or 12.7%, primarily due to incremental operating expenses from Triple Peaks, , Falls Creek and Hotham, including acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses. Mountain Reported EBITDA increased $58.8 million , or 14.4%, primarily due to strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season, the incremental operations of Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass , and strong growth in visitation and spending at our western U.S. resorts. Mountain Reported EBITDA includes $4.0 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended April 30, 2019 compared to $3.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Lodging Segment

Lodging segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increased $10.9 million , or 16.8%, primarily due to incremental revenue from the Triple Peaks resorts, incremental managed Tahoe lodging properties that we did not manage in the prior year and an increase in revenue at our lodging properties in Park City .

, or 16.8%, primarily due to incremental revenue from the Triple Peaks resorts, incremental managed Tahoe lodging properties that we did not manage in the prior year and an increase in revenue at our lodging properties in . ADR decreased 3.4% at the Company's owned hotels and managed condominiums compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of the inclusion of Triple Peaks resorts as well as incremental managed Tahoe lodging properties that we did not manage in the prior year, all of which generate a lower ADR as compared to our broader Lodging segment.

Lodging Reported EBITDA increased $2.2 million , or 20.5%, which includes $0.8 million of stock-based compensation expense for the both the three months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018.

, or 20.5%, which includes of stock-based compensation expense for the both the three months ended and 2018. During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company sold the Village at Breckenridge Hotel for proceeds of $6.2 million , which resulted in a gain of $0.6 million , and did not impact Lodging Reported EBITDA.

Resort - Combination of Mountain and Lodging Segments

Resort net revenue increased $116.4 million , or 13.8%, to $957.7 million primarily due to increased visitation and spending at our U.S. resorts, strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season and incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass .

, or 13.8%, to primarily due to increased visitation and spending at our U.S. resorts, strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season and incremental revenue from Triple Peaks and . Resort Reported EBITDA was $480.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2019 , an increase of $61.0 million , or 14.5%, compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $4.9 million of acquisition and integration related expenses and approximately $3 million of unfavorability from currency translation primarily related to operations at Whistler Blackcomb, which the Company calculated on a constant currency basis by applying current period foreign exchange rates to the prior period results.

Real Estate

The Company closed on two land sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 with third party developers at Keystone (One River Run site) and Breckenridge (East Peak 8 site) for proceeds of approximately $16.0 million (received during the quarter), including $4.8 million associated with the sale of density for the Breckenridge property. The land parcel sales were accounted for as financing arrangements as a result of the Company's continuing involvement with the underlying assets that were sold, including but not limited to, the obligation to repurchase finished commercial space from the development projects upon completion. As a result, the estimated gain of $3.6 million associated with the East Peak 8 site and the estimated $3.2 million loss associated with the One River Run site will be deferred until the Company no longer maintains continuing involvement. Both transactions will be recorded as long-term financings until the gain or loss is recognized. Additionally, the Company's future obligation to repurchase finished commercial space in the two completed projects, as well as other related capital spending, will result in total estimated capital expenditures of up to approximately $9.5 million in future fiscal years.

(One River Run site) and (East Peak 8 site) for proceeds of approximately (received during the quarter), including associated with the sale of density for the property. The land parcel sales were accounted for as financing arrangements as a result of the Company's continuing involvement with the underlying assets that were sold, including but not limited to, the obligation to repurchase finished commercial space from the development projects upon completion. As a result, the estimated gain of associated with the East Peak 8 site and the estimated loss associated with the One River Run site will be deferred until the Company no longer maintains continuing involvement. Both transactions will be recorded as long-term financings until the gain or loss is recognized. Additionally, the Company's future obligation to repurchase finished commercial space in the two completed projects, as well as other related capital spending, will result in total estimated capital expenditures of up to approximately in future fiscal years. Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the quarter was $15.4 million , an increase of $12.7 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the cash flows generated from the sales transactions discussed above.

Total Performance

Total net revenue increased $113.5 million , or 13.4%, to $958.0 million .

, or 13.4%, to . Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $292.1 million , or $7.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $256.3 million , or $6.17 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of the prior year. Additionally, fiscal 2019 third quarter net income included the after-tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $4.1 million and approximately $1 million of unfavorability from currency translation primarily related to operations at Whistler Blackcomb, which the Company calculated by applying current period foreign exchange rates to the prior period results.

Return of Capital

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.76 per share of Vail Resorts common stock that will be payable on July 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2019. Additionally, a Canadian dollar equivalent dividend on the exchangeable shares of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc. will be payable on July 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2019. The exchangeable shares were issued to certain Canadian persons in connection with our acquisition of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc.

Season Pass Sales

Commenting on the Company's season pass sales for the upcoming 2019/2020 North American ski season, Katz said, "We are very pleased with the results for our season pass sales to date, which showed strong growth over the record pass sales results we saw last spring, with particular strength over the Memorial Day deadline. Pass sales through May 28, 2019 for the upcoming 2019/2020 North American ski season increased approximately 9% in units and 13% in sales dollars, as compared to the prior year period through May 29, 2018, excluding sales of all military pass products in both periods, including Stevens Pass and Triple Peaks pass sales in both periods and adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar to the current period and the prior period for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales. Military pass sales are off to a strong start but remain in our verification period and we will plan to provide further updates on sales trends as the selling season progresses."

Katz continued, "Our pass sales growth was primarily driven by strong results in our destination markets. In particular, we have very strong growth in our Northeast markets, which are benefiting from the first full year of pass sales with Stowe, Okemo and Mount Sunapee included with unlimited access on the Epic and Epic Local pass products. Our broader destination markets continue to perform well as we expand the resorts available in our network, including the addition of Sun Valley and Rusutsu, Japan this year, and through our enhanced ability to reach destination guests with our data-driven marketing. Our local markets continue to show solid growth, driven by favorable results among our local guests in the Whistler Blackcomb region, with particular strength in Seattle with the first full pass sales season with access to Stevens Pass. We are also seeing strong results from our Northern California and Utah guests, partially offset by more modest sales growth in our Colorado local market. We have seen good growth from our new Epic Day Pass, though it was not material to our overall pass sales dollar growth in the spring and we anticipate that sales of this new product will be primarily concentrated in the fall. It is important to note that as we drive more guests to purchase passes in the spring, we believe the full year pass sales dollar growth rate, excluding military pass sales, will be lower than our spring growth rate with stronger relative performance in late fall versus Labor Day due to the introduction of Epic Day Pass."

Regarding Epic Australia Pass sales, Katz commented, "The 2019 Australia ski season kicked off early at Perisher, and we are very pleased with ongoing sales of the Epic Australia Pass, which end on June 18, 2019 and are up approximately 19% in units through June 2, 2019, as compared to the prior year period through June 3, 2018, representing another significant year of growth and over 65% growth in the past three years. This year, Epic Australia Pass sales have benefited from the addition of Rusutsu in Japan. Given the timing of the Falls Creek and Hotham transaction closing in April, we won't see the full benefit of the Falls Creek and Hotham acquisitions until next year."

Updated Outlook

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc., including the impact of Falls Creek and Hotham, is expected to be between $277 million and $297 million for fiscal 2019.

and for fiscal 2019. Resort Reported EBITDA, including the impact of Falls Creek and Hotham, is expected to be between $702 million and $712 million , which includes an estimated $16 million of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses and $4 million of unfavorable foreign exchange as a result of the U.S. Dollar strengthening relative to the time of our initial guidance issued in September 2018 . For fiscal 2019, Falls Creek and Hotham resorts are expected to contribute approximately $2 million of Resort Reported EBITDA, including a $3 million stamp duty payment and $1 million of integration expenses. The updated outlook for fiscal year 2019 is predicated on current Canadian and Australian foreign exchange rates of $0.74 and $0.69 , respectively, for each currency to the U.S. dollar for the remainder of the fiscal year.

and , which includes an estimated of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses and of unfavorable foreign exchange as a result of the U.S. Dollar strengthening relative to the time of our initial guidance issued in . For fiscal 2019, Falls Creek and Hotham resorts are expected to contribute approximately of Resort Reported EBITDA, including a stamp duty payment and of integration expenses. The updated outlook for fiscal year 2019 is predicated on current Canadian and Australian foreign exchange rates of and , respectively, for each currency to the U.S. dollar for the remainder of the fiscal year. Resort EBITDA Margin is expected to be approximately 31.1% in fiscal 2019 at the midpoint of our guidance range.

Fiscal 2019 Real Estate Reported EBITDA is expected to be between negative $5 million and negative $4 million .

The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2019, for Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles such Reported EBITDA guidance to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance for fiscal 2019.



Fiscal 2019 Guidance

(In thousands)

For the Year Ending

July 31, 2019 (6)

Low End

Range

High End

Range Mountain Reported EBITDA (1) $ 673,000



$ 683,000

Lodging Reported EBITDA (2) 28,000



30,000

Resort Reported EBITDA (3) 702,000



712,000

Real Estate Reported EBITDA (5,000)



(4,000)

Total Reported EBITDA 697,000



708,000

Depreciation and amortization (219,000)



(215,000)

Interest expense, net (80,000)



(77,000)

Other (4) (8,800)



(6,300)

Income before provision for income taxes 389,200



409,700

Provision for income taxes (5) (88,200)



(92,700)

Net income 301,000



317,000

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24,000)



(20,000)

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 277,000



$ 297,000





(1) Mountain Reported EBITDA includes approximately $16 million of acquisition, stamp duty and integration related expenses specific to Triple Peaks, Stevens Pass, Stowe, Falls Creek and Hotham. Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $17 million of stock-based compensation.

(2) Lodging Reported EBITDA includes approximately $3 million of stock-based compensation.

(3) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges.

(4) Our guidance includes certain known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material.

(5) The fiscal 2019 provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our fiscal 2019 estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards are in-the-money.

(6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian Dollar and U.S. Dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada and an exchange rate of $0.69 between the Australian Dollar and U.S. Dollar, related to the operations of Perisher in Australia.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30,

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenue:













Mountain and Lodging services and other $ 800,816



$ 700,033



$ 1,631,957



$ 1,437,753

Mountain and Lodging retail and dining 156,930



141,318



395,017



358,253

Resort net revenue 957,746



841,351



2,026,974



1,796,006

Real Estate 241



3,140



595



3,910

Total net revenue 957,987



844,491



2,027,569



1,799,916

Segment operating expense:













Mountain and Lodging operating expense 349,647



301,760



894,392



780,539

Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold 59,615



54,289



157,996



147,205

General and administrative 68,213



66,181



209,954



194,780

Resort operating expense 477,475



422,230



1,262,342



1,122,524

Real Estate operating expense, net 1,382



(597)



4,141



2,301

Total segment operating expense 478,857



421,633



1,266,483



1,124,825

Other operating (expense) income:













Depreciation and amortization (55,260)



(54,104)



(161,541)



(154,132)

Gain on sale of real property 268



—



268



515

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,567)



2,454



(3,467)



2,454

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 27



(3,230)



505



(2,125)

Income from operations 422,598



367,978



596,851



521,803

Mountain equity investment income, net 445



607



1,555



1,094

Investment income and other, net 1,727



736



2,697



1,516

Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans (3,319)



(9,502)



(5,180)



(6,511)

Interest expense, net (19,575)



(15,648)



(59,215)



(46,795)

Income before (provision) benefit from income taxes 401,876



344,171



536,708



471,107

(Provision) benefit from income taxes (93,346)



(71,896)



(120,914)



17,914

Net income 308,530



272,275



415,794



489,021

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (16,396)



(16,023)



(25,106)



(25,463)

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 292,134



$ 256,252



$ 390,688



$ 463,558

Per share amounts:













Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 7.26



$ 6.34



$ 9.68



$ 11.48

Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 7.12



$ 6.17



$ 9.48



$ 11.13

Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.76



$ 1.47



$ 4.70



$ 3.576

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 40,255



40,438



40,364



40,374

Diluted 41,020



41,545



41,201



41,641



Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30,

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Other Data:













Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 468,089



$ 409,253



$ 743,907



$ 656,078

Lodging Reported EBITDA 12,627



10,475



22,280



18,498

Resort Reported EBITDA 480,716



419,728



766,187



674,576

Real Estate Reported EBITDA (873)



3,737



(3,278)



2,124

Total Reported EBITDA $ 479,843



$ 423,465



$ 762,909



$ 676,700

Mountain stock-based compensation $ 4,049



$ 3,827



$ 12,258



$ 11,613

Lodging stock-based compensation 790



773



2,413



2,383

Resort stock-based compensation 4,839



4,600



14,671



13,996

Real Estate stock-based compensation 47



44



115



60

Total stock-based compensation $ 4,886



$ 4,644



$ 14,786



$ 14,056



Vail Resorts, Inc. Mountain Segment Operating Results (In thousands, except Effective Ticket Price ("ETP")) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30,

Percentage

Increase

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

Percentage

Increase

2019

2018

(Decrease)

2019

2018

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:





















Lift $ 526,881



$ 452,723



16.4 %

$ 999,124



$ 860,103



16.2 % Ski school 110,755



101,213



9.4 %

207,271



185,767



11.6 % Dining 78,928



70,678



11.7 %

162,629



142,890



13.8 % Retail/rental 114,082



104,162



9.5 %

285,860



265,015



7.9 % Other 47,252



43,748



8.0 %

144,093



137,776



4.6 % Total Mountain net revenue 877,898



772,524



13.6 %

1,798,977



1,591,551



13.0 % Mountain operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 168,144



147,722



13.8 %

417,212



365,618



14.1 % Retail cost of sales 38,191



34,944



9.3 %

104,328



98,425



6.0 % Resort related fees 49,725



46,021



8.0 %

92,919



83,404



11.4 % General and administrative 58,402



56,473



3.4 %

178,952



165,406



8.2 % Other 95,792



78,718



21.7 %

263,214



223,714



17.7 % Total Mountain operating expense 410,254



363,878



12.7 %

1,056,625



936,567



12.8 % Mountain equity investment income, net 445



607



26.7 %

1,555



1,094



42.1 % Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 468,089



$ 409,253



14.4 %

$ 743,907



$ 656,078



13.4 %























Total skier visits 7,183



6,283



14.3 %

14,211



11,914



19.3 % ETP $ 73.35



$ 72.06



1.8 %

$ 70.31



$ 72.19



(2.6) %

Vail Resorts, Inc. Lodging Operating Results (In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30,

Percentage

Increase

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

Percentage

Increase

2019

2018

(Decrease)

2019

2018

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:





















Owned hotel rooms $ 12,352



$ 12,518



(1.3) %

$ 43,499



$ 43,506



— % Managed condominium rooms 30,671



24,604



24.7 %

69,835



58,133



20.1 % Dining 11,067



8,660



27.8 %

37,385



32,409



15.4 % Transportation 8,578



8,164



5.1 %

18,774



18,177



3.3 % Golf —



—



— %

9,628



8,903



8.1 % Other 13,278



11,074



19.9 %

37,697



32,626



15.5 %

75,946



65,020



16.8 %

216,818



193,754



11.9 % Payroll cost reimbursements 3,902



3,807



2.5 %

11,179



10,701



4.5 % Total Lodging net revenue 79,848



68,827



16.0 %

227,997



204,455



11.5 % Lodging operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 32,396



27,318



18.6 %

98,020



86,966



12.7 % General and administrative 9,811



9,708



1.1 %

31,002



29,374



5.5 % Other 21,112



17,519



20.5 %

65,516



58,916



11.2 %

63,319



54,545



16.1 %

194,538



175,256



11.0 % Reimbursed payroll costs 3,902



3,807



2.5 %

11,179



10,701



4.5 % Total Lodging operating expense 67,221



58,352



15.2 %

205,717



185,957



10.6 % Lodging Reported EBITDA $ 12,627



$ 10,475



20.5 %

$ 22,280



$ 18,498



20.4 %























Owned hotel statistics:





















ADR $ 291.68



$ 291.94



(0.1) %

$ 257.83



$ 257.27



0.2 % RevPAR $ 206.41



$ 198.97



3.7 %

$ 177.42



$ 175.73



1.0 % Managed condominium statistics:





















ADR $ 403.04



$ 428.57



(6.0) %

$ 355.74



$ 369.54



(3.7) % RevPAR $ 167.49



$ 185.54



(9.7) %

$ 125.42



$ 135.12



(7.2) % Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):





















ADR $ 376.83



$ 389.90



(3.4) %

$ 324.21



$ 327.86



(1.1) % RevPAR $ 173.45



$ 188.23



(7.9) %

$ 135.60



$ 144.87



(6.4) %

Key Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)





As of April 30,



2019

2018 Real estate held for sale and investment

$ 101,251



$ 99,623

Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity

$ 1,666,359



$ 1,770,673

Long-term debt, net

$ 1,310,870



$ 1,078,005

Long-term debt due within one year

48,504



38,444

Total debt

1,359,374



1,116,449

Less: cash and cash equivalents

59,636



181,597

Net debt

$ 1,299,738



$ 934,852



Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of Reported EBITDA to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for the three and nine months ended April, 2019 and 2018.