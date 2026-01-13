Vaimo appoints Farah Aslam as CEO, North America

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a global digital experience agency, today announced the appointment of Farah Aslam as CEO, North America. The appointment reflects Vaimo's continued investment in strengthening its leadership and expanding its presence across the region.

Farah is a growth-focused leader with more than 15 years of experience across digital commerce, technology, and business transformation. Most recently, she served as CEO of an AI software company, where she built the brand from the ground up, raised capital, established foundational partnerships and clients, and led the company through securing a patent.

Prior to that, Farah was Executive Vice President at a PE-backed digital services firm, where she led global initiatives for some of the world's most recognized brands and played a key role in the company's successful exit to one of the world's largest consultancies.

Throughout her career, Farah has demonstrated a strong ability to drive growth at every stage of a business's journey. Her experience spans early-stage ventures through to scaling global enterprises, with successful market expansions across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and results delivered across industries ranging from technology to consumer goods.

Farah is known for building high-performing teams grounded in accountability, trust, and clarity of ownership. Beyond her commercial leadership, she is passionate about developing the next generation of leaders in technology and actively mentors professionals through organizations such as Chief.

David Holender, Co-Founder and CEO at Vaimo, shares that, "Farah brings an exceptional mix of business insight, relationship-building, and inspirational leadership. Her experience driving growth for some of the world's most recognized technology and commerce brands, paired with her people-first approach, makes her the perfect fit to lead Vaimo in North America. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

On joining Vaimo, Farah says that: "Vaimo has an incredible reputation as a trusted digital experience agency, with a strong culture rooted in a commitment to excellence. I'm excited to join a team that not only delivers measurable impact for clients but also believes in empowering people to bring their best selves to work. Together, I'm confident we'll continue to grow Vaimo's presence and help brands achieve success in digital experiences."

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. For us, experience is everything. It is at the heart of all we do, and we are leading the way in delivering on it in these fields: Digital Commerce, Content Management, Data Management, and Insights & Activation.

As a full-service digital experience agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services within all four fields.

We are a global partner with a local presence, focused on cultivating close, long-term relationships with our clients. We work with brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world and have over 600 employees based in offices in more than 15 markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America.

Contact

Ella Molin

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vaimo/r/vaimo-appoints-farah-aslam-as-ceo--north-america,c4291761

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10890/4291761/3874000.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/vaimo/i/farah-new-hire-1920x1080,c3500378 Farah new hire 1920x1080

SOURCE Vaimo