Vaimo names Martin Hjalm Chief Client Officer, North America, to deepen client outcomes and long-term growth

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a global digital experience agency has named Martin Hjalm as Chief Client Officer, North America. Clients are under pressure to deliver growth and efficiency, and this move reinforces Vaimo's focus on client success, long-term partnerships, and measurable growth across Vaimo's key North American accounts.

In his new role, Hjalm will lead Vaimo North America's client growth strategy, owning end-to-end client success across digital performance improvement, online revenue acceleration, and experience-led transformation across commerce and digital channels.

Hjalm brings deep experience working with leading retail and manufacturing brands across North America, helping digital teams translate complex roadmaps into measurable results.

Martin first partnered with Vaimo as a client during his tenure at Brown-Forman, where he experienced Vaimo's delivery quality and strategic approach firsthand. He joined Vaimo in 2019 and went on to lead the launch of Vaimo's North America business, helping establish the regional foundation, teams, and client relationships that continue to drive growth today. This new role formalizes what Hjalm has consistently been known for: building trust with clients and turning strategy into measurable results.

Farah Aslam, CEO, North America, at Vaimo, says: "Martin has consistently led by example, showing all of us what client leadership should look like. He is known for his long-term relationships with our clients and deep commitment to their success, and his results speak for themselves. Martin's new role means he can focus on helping our clients win in increasingly complex digital environments."

On his appointment, Martin says: "I'm excited to step into the Chief Client Officer role. I've always gotten the most energy from being close to clients, listening, solving real problems, and helping teams turn great ideas into measurable results. My focus is simple: help our clients grow, improve performance, and build digital experiences they can be proud of. I'm proud of what our teams have built over the last few years, including a 98% project success rate, 95% client retention, and an NPS of 67, and I'm looking forward to leaning even further into helping our clients win."

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. For us, experience is everything. It is at the heart of all we do, and we are leading the way in delivering on it in these fields: Digital Commerce, Content Management, Data Management, and Insights & Activation. As a full-service digital experience agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services within all four fields. We are a global partner with a local presence, focused on cultivating close, long-term relationships with our clients. We work with brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world and have over 600 employees based in offices in more than 15 markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America.

Contact

Ella Molin

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vaimo/r/vaimo-names-martin-hjalm-chief-client-officer--north-america--to-deepen-client-outcomes-and-long-ter,c4296191

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10890/4296191/3891938.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/vaimo/i/martin-hjalm-chief-client-officer-north-america---1920x1080-jpg,c3503525 Martin Hjalm Chief Client Officer North America - 1920x1080 jpg

SOURCE Vaimo